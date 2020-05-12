 Skip to main content
Canadian Olympic Committee, Fasken law firm agree to five-year partnership

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Olympic Committee and law firm Fasken have entered into a five-year agreement.

Fasken will provide over $1 million in legal services to the COC and national sport organizations, according to COC chief executive officer David Shoemaker.

“When we look at marketing partnerships, we ask ourselves how can we use this to deliver value back into the sport system?” Shoemaker told The Canadian Press.

“One critical need that all our national sports organizations have is legal services, like every business and small business across the country.”

Fasken was already working with the Canadian Paralympic Committee.

The relationship with the COC was fast-tracked because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shoemaker said.

“There’s obviously an enhanced need for that kind of assistance,” he said.

“There are a variety of questions based on what kind of corporate status a sports organization has, whether they can take advantage of wage subsidies and other things. That’s a clear area Fasken has provided help for already.

“There are important employment law considerations. Many organizations are having to get legal advice as they contemplate workforce reductions and things of that nature.”

The COC’s 26 other corporate sponsorship agreements have remained intact so far despite the economic hardship of the pandemic, the CEO said.

“These are long-term partnerships,” Shoemaker said. “We hope they can weather the storm.”

Related topics

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

