Canadian Paralympians bringing home medals and memories from Tokyo

Gold medalist Nate Riech of Team Canada on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 1500m - T38 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Nate Riech’s father, Todd, was a two-time national champion who threw the javelin in the 1996 Summer Olympics for the United States. Nate’s mother, Ardin Tucker, was a Canadian national champion pole vaulter and competed at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, England.

“I was born at a time when they were both training,” Riech, 26, says. “I was always at the track with them. I dreamed about going to the Olympics from the time I was three years old. When I got hurt, I didn’t know if I would get the chance.”

He was only 10 when he incurred a freak injury that left him partly paralyzed on the right side of his body. He was playing golf when he was struck by another person’s ball in the back of the head.

“I was beaned with a line drive from 150 yards away,” Riech says. “It’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

On Saturday, Riech set a world record and won a gold medal in his debut at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. He finished nearly 50 metres ahead of the next-best runner in the 1,500 metres and let out a yell as he crossed the finish line in 3 minutes 58.92 seconds.

“As I ran around the track and looked up at the screen, I thought my eyes were lying to me,” Riech says. “I looked back and didn’t see anybody else. I thought I was seeing things.”

Riech’s gold medal was one of five won by Canadian Paralympians in 12 days at the Paralympic Summer Games. Aurélie Rivard, a women’s swimmer, was the lone individual to claim two. Fellow swimmer Danielle Dorris also had one, as did shot-putter Greg Stewart.

Canada sent 128 Para athletes to Tokyo and finished with 21 medals (5-10-6). The closing ceremony took place on Sunday night, with wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos serving as the country’s flag bearer. Lakatos, a 41-year-old from Quebec, was entered in six events and won four silver medals to become the most decorated male athlete on the team.

Rivard rallied from a disappointing start to win two golds, one silver, and two bronze. She won a bronze in the 50-metre freestyle on the first day of the Paralympics and felt extremely let down because she won the gold medal in the event at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and expected to defend her title.

“I felt like I had failed my team, myself and my country,” Rivard says. “It was the first time in my career where I was expected to perform and didn’t, and the first time in my life where I was showing up as an established athlete.

“I wanted to go home.”

On Monday, the 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., will leave Japan as Canada’s most-decorated athlete.

“It is a bit overwhelming to look at all the medals,” Rivard says. “I don’t think I have ever been through a wider range of emotions in such a short time.”

Born with an undeveloped left hand, Rivard competed in the S10 class. Para athletes are classified based on level of impairment; the lower the number, the more they are impaired.

“The hardest thing I ever had to do was to not let it show that my confidence was shaken after the first day,” Rivard says. “I just locked myself in my room and tried to forget that it happened.”

Swimmers led the way by winning a combined eight medals. The haul included Dorris’s gold in the 50-metre butterfly.

The youngest member of Canada’s Paralympic team in 2016 at only 13, Dorris set a world-record time of 32.99 seconds while competing in the S8 class. She was born with only a portion of both arms.

“Right from the start, I could not see anybody in the lane next to me,” says Dorris, who trained while tethered in a swim spa in her backyard in Moncton, N.B. “When I saw my time I was honestly shocked. I am still trying to process it.”

Dorris also earned a silver in the 100-metre backstroke.

“I hardly remember Rio, but I will definitely remember this year,” she says. “I am very emotional and very much relieved that everything is done. I am happy to go home and get some sleep.”

Among the other swimming medals was a silver by Nicolas-Guy Turbide of Quebec City in the men’s 100-metre backstroke in the S13 class.

Turbide was born with oculocutaneous albinism, a condition that causes visual impairment and the absence of pigment in the skin. He was introduced to swimming at five years old.

“At the time, I was afraid of the water due to my vision impairment,” Turbide says. “I quit.”

He took another stab at it five years later.

“I liked the freedom of training,” the 24-year-old says. “It gave me autonomy and kickstarted what I wanted to do with my life. I came to want to touch the wall first. What happened is truly amazing.”

At the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Turbide earned his first Paralympic medal, a bronze in the 100-metre backstroke.

“Personally, I was just happy to improve my position this year,” he says. “I hadn’t been in a single competition from February of 2020 to the start of the Tokyo Games. I am happy with what I achieved.”

Stewart, the other gold winner, is from Victoria, B.C. He is 7 foot 2, weighs 350 pounds and set a Paralympic record of 16.75 metres in the men’s F46 division. The class is open to athletes who have had a single upper-limb amputation. Stewart was born without the lower part of his left arm.

With or without a medal, Canada’s Paralympians are an inspiring lot, each with an amazing story to tell.

Kate O’Brien, 33, who won a silver in the women’s Para cycling C4-5 500-metre time trial, competed as an athlete without a disability at the Rio Games in 2016. The next summer, she nearly died in a bike crash while giving a demonstration in Calgary.

She suffered multiple serious injuries, including a skull fracture, and awoke from a coma after two weeks. It took her more than a year to recover but she then began having epileptic seizures caused by her brain injury. Rather than quitting sports, she became a Para athlete and is coming home with a medal.

“I thought there was a zero-per-cent chance that would be the case,” O’Brien says.

The accident also left her deaf in one ear and with an injury that required her to have injections in one of her eyeballs.

“I’ve been asked if I could go back and not fall off my bike if I would do it,” O’Brien says. “My answer would be no.”

Riech started running as an eighth-grader and was so good at it that he competed at the NCAA level against athletes with no disabilities at Furman University and the University of South Alabama.

He is relatively new to the Para sports, having been talked into trying it about four years ago by his mother. He is a dual citizen of Canada and the United States, whose father grew up on the Flathead-Kootenai Reservation in Montana. In 1996, Todd Riech was the only Native American on the U.S. Olympic team, and Nate, whose middle name is GrayWolf, identifies himself as Indigenous.

He found special meaning in his victory because Billy Mills, an American from the Oglala Sioux tribe, won the Olympic 10,000 metres in Tokyo during the 1964 Olympics.

After Riech suffered a traumatic brain injury, doctors told him it was unlikely that he would ever be able to walk without a limp and could never play sports again.

“It’s hard for them to predict because they don’t know how lucky you can get and don’t know you individually as a person,” he says. “I am pretty feisty and a really hard worker.”

Along with having parents who were elite athletes, he also has a grandfather who played professional hockey. Jim Harrison played eight seasons in the NHL with the Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks, as well as with the Edmonton Oilers in the World Hockey Association.

Riech says he thought about his mother and grandfather as he neared the finish line during Saturday’s gold-medal run.

He was elbowed by another runner who passed him for the lead at the start. With 400 metres to go, he heard the frontrunner’s breathing begin to get heavy.

“At that point I knew it was over,” Riech says. “I said, ‘Let’s go’ and pressed down on the gas. I told myself if somebody was going to beat me, they were going to have to earn it.”

Nobody even came close.