 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
Sale ends in
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Canadian rower Jessica Sevick overcomes severe childhood brain injury to become an Olympian

Joshua Clipperton
TOKYO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Jessica Sevick and Gabrielle Smith compete in the women's double sculls at the Tokyo Olympics, on July 23.

The Associated Press

Jessica Sevick’s family was told she might not make it.

The 12-year-old from Strathmore, Alta., had just suffered a severe brain injury during a luge training run at Calgary’s Olympic Park.

Doctors didn’t know whether or not Sevick would survive the traumatic collision on one of the icy course’s final turns. If she pulled through, there was a chance Sevick was facing a serious disability.

Story continues below advertisement

Two decades on she not only lives a normal life, Sevick is now an Olympian after the 32-year-old rower raced to a second-place finish with Gabrielle Smith in Friday’s heats of the women’s double sculls at the Tokyo Games.

“I learned so much from that experience,” Sevick said of her accident as she fought back tears at the sweltering Sea Forest Waterway. “I don’t think I could have got here if that hadn’t happened.

“I learned a lot (about) resilience.”

The Canadian duo finished in a time of six minutes 57.69 seconds over 2,000 metres to comfortably qualify for Monday’s semi-finals.

Sevick, who grabbed a surprising gold in the single sculls at the 2019 Pan Am Games after taking up rowing at age 26, was in a coma for two weeks in the wake of that terrifying crash 20 years ago.

Her injury led to cerebellar atrophy – Sevick has to work at staying balanced on both land and water – and the recovery process continues to this day.

But it hasn’t slowed her down.

Story continues below advertisement

The odds of making the Olympics are long for anyone. Sevick’s were far longer.

“She’s a tough cookie,” said Smith, a 26-year-old from Unionville, Ont., also enjoying her Games debut. “I can always count on her to fight. That’s a pretty valuable trait.”

“She brings all of her lifelong experiences,” added Iain Brambell, Rowing Canada’s high performance director and an Olympic bronze medallist.

In other action on Tokyo Bay in the hours leading up to Friday’s opening ceremony for the pandemic-delayed sporting showcase, Trevor Jones of Lakefield, Ont., won his heat in the men’s single sculls to advance to the quarter-finals, while Carling Zeeman of Cambridge, Ont., was second in her women’s sculls heat.

“Good to get the first one,” said Jones, another Olympic rookie at age 23. “Get the nerves out of the way, and just get into it.”

Zeeman, 30, is at her second Games following a 10th-place finish in Rio five years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each Games in their own rights are pretty special,” she said after battling temperatures that felt like 36 C with the humidity. “It’s been a long journey getting here. I’ve had a pretty tough year with a couple injuries, a few setbacks.

“This is the fun part. Just race.”

Incredibly, that’s something Sevick and Smith had never done together prior to Friday.

They were paired the week before COVID-19 brought the world – and sports – to a screeching halt in March 2020.

“It was a funny journey,” Smith said. “We never really quite got the chance to actually celebrate our partnership. But looking back at the past 16 months, I think there’s a lot to be really proud of.”

Smith actually qualified the boat for the Olympics at the 2019 world championships with Andrea Proske before the program’s hierarchy shook things up with its women’s crews.

Story continues below advertisement

“We joked about it so many times last year when COVID was brewing and the World Cups got cancelled,” Sevick said. “We’re like, ‘Oh my God, what if our first race is the Olympic heat?’ Then the Olympics got delayed.

“March comes again and we’re not going to World Cups, and we’re like, ‘OK, sick. Our first race is going to be the Olympic heat.”’ Sevick didn’t start rowing until her mid-20s after blowing out a knee playing soccer. Enduring a slow recovery and distraught at the prospect of another surgery, her physiotherapist suggested a new path.

“I thought I was just joining a recreational rowing club where I’d get a ‘hot bod’ and make lots of friends,” Sevick said with a smile. “I was fortunate enough to be in Calgary when a whole bunch of fast women were there. We kind of took off.

“It took over my life, my family’s life, my boyfriend’s life, and here we are.”

The only downside for Sevick and Smith is they can’t share this experience in Japan with loved ones because of pandemic-related fan and travel restrictions.

“They have honestly been there every step of the way for us, especially this last year and a half,” Sevick said. “To not have them here is pretty sad, but I think they’re cheering (and) still pretty stoked.

Story continues below advertisement

“My mom cried the day that she was supposed to fly to Tokyo.”

There’s still plenty of work to do, but Sevick is allowing herself the chance to reflect on this incredible, improbable, inspiring journey as the moment continues to unfold.

“My family and everyone has rallied behind me my whole life,” she said. “It’s just crazy.

“It’s crazy where we’ve come.”

The Olympics has undergone substantial changes over the last hundred years with more women, more events and new pinnacles of athleticism. Take a look back at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics to see how they compare with the contemporary Games. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies