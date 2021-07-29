 Skip to main content
Canadian women’s eight crew captures rowing gold; first in event since 1992

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
The Canadian women’s eight rowing crew has captured gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The eight rowers crossed the line first in Friday’s final in a time of five minutes 59.13 seconds at Sea Forest Waterway. It’s Canada’s first gold in the event since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

New Zealand grabbed silver (6:00.04), while China took bronze (6:01.21).

Canada will leave the Tokyo Olympics with two rowing medals, after Victoria’s Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens of Surrey, B.C., took bronze in Thursday’s women’s pair.

The double-podium performance comes after Canada secured just one medal – in the lightweight women’s double sculls – at the Rio Games five years ago.

Canada made two other finals at the pandemic-delayed Games.

Conlin McCabe of Brockville, Ont., and Kai Langerfeld of North Vancouver, B.C., just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish in the men’s pair, while Jessica Sevick of Strathmore, Alta., and Gabrielle Smith of Unionville, Ont., were sixth in women’s double sculls.

Canada qualified 10 boats at a Games for the first time since the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, and fielded a gender-balanced crew for the first time.

