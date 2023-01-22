The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th.

Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament.

The Canadian men, who were 13th in the standings coming in, ended finished 14th after losing 24-14 to No. 12 Spain. Canada had beaten Spain 12-5 in pool play Friday.

The Canadian women lost 7-0 to No. 8 Spain earlier in the day. On Friday, Canada tied No. 4 France 12-12 before losing 33-7 to No. 1 Australia and 17-7 to No. 10 Japan in Pool B play. It marked Japan’s first-ever win over the Canadians, who were coming off an eighth-place finish in Cape Town and a ninth in Dubai.

The Canadian men lost 21-5 earlier Saturday to No. 14 Kenya, which was led by former Canada coach Damian McGrath.

Michaela Blyde scored three tries to help New Zealand win the Cup with 33-7 win over the United States, in the final, while Australia downed Ireland 33-17 to claimed bronze. New Zealand outscored its opposition 225-19 en route to its second straight Cup triumph and third podium finish.

Argentina won the men’s event, rallying from 12-0 down to defeat New Zealand 14-12. The United States edged France 15-14 to take bronze.

The New Zealand women lead the Series standings with 58 points after three events, ahead of Australia (54 points) and the United States (50 points). The Canadian women slipped one spot to 10th with 12 points.

New Zealand also leads the men’s competition after four events with 63 points after its third straight podium. The United States is second (61 points) and Argentina third (59 points). The Canadian men dropped one rung to No. 14 with eight points.

The Canadian men dropped into the consolation bracket after going 1-2-0 on Friday, losing 34-5 to No. 2 South Africa and 29-14 to No. 8 Argentina and beating Spain.

McGrath was put in charge of the Canadian men in October, 2016, succeeding Zimbabwe’s Liam Middleton, whose contract was not renewed after Canada failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics. The veteran English coach led the Canadians to the tournament title in Singapore in 2017, the first Cup win in the Canadian men’s 140th event on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series circuit but was fired in May, 2019, with the team in 12th place in the standings.

The Canadian men finished 14th in both Dubai and Cape Town after opening the season with a 10th-place showing in Hong Kong.

Canada is looking to escape the relegation zone under the World Series’ new format in the 11-stop men’s 2023 season.