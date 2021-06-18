Canadian sailing duo have rich family ties to their Olympic sport, thanks to their dads

Open this photo in gallery Ali ten Hove and Mariah Millen are competing at the Tokyo summer Olympics in the women’s 49er FX class.

When sailors Ali ten Hove and Mariah Millen are racing through the waters at the Tokyo Olympics, their fathers will be watching back home in Canada, instinctively feeling that familiar pull of tides and the intensity of an Olympic Games, remembering just what it’s like out there amongst the fast-moving boats.

Millen, 22, and ten Hove, 25, will both make their Olympic debuts next month when they team up to sail in the women’s 49er FX class. They will both be following in the footsteps of their fathers – John Millen and Martin ten Hove – who both sailed at the Olympics for Canada three decades ago.

The two women had never met until 2016 when both were looking for a new sailing partner at the same time. A few people suggested they might make a great duo, so they met for pizza and hit it off. They had different strengths, yet their ambitions and stories were similar. Both began sailing as little girls and got hooked – Millen at the Royal Canadian Yacht Club on Toronto Island and ten Hove at the Kingston Yacht Club.

Ontario’s sailing community is small; still, there was a remarkable coincidence: their fathers were both Olympians and had crewed at different Games for the same skipper. Martin ten Hove raced in the 470 class at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics with Frank McLaughlin; then John Millen partnered with McLaughlin in the Flying Dutchman class at the next two Olympics, 1988 in Seoul and 1992 in Barcelona.

The young women clicked and became a team – and close friends too in the process – aiming to reach the Olympics together. They opted for a different kind of sailboat than either had ever raced – the 49er FX, a women’s class which was just added to the Olympic program in 2016. Ten Hove had narrowly missed out on making those Rio Olympics while crewing for a different partner in the 470 class and was getting over that heartbreak. Now she wanted to become a skipper – the one steering the boat and making the split-second decisions in the race. Millen had crewed on a similar style of boat before – the 29er – and she was strong, skilled on the sails and good at relaying information in the boat.

Racing a boat like the 49er FX (named for its hull length of 4.99 metres) is acrobatic and adrenaline-pumping, and the pinnacle is the Olympic Games. The fast, flat-bottomed skiff can skip like a rock across water at upwards of 45 kilometres an hour. Sailors move methodically back and forth across the boat, gripping to trapeze wires as they outstretch their bodies off the side and hover parallel over the rushing water. They navigate the boat in zig-zag patterns to travel upwind over the race course, and there can be huge waves, tight turns, crashes, injuries and capsized boats. Great team chemistry between the women is critical.

“There’s a misconception about sailing that people just sip wine and go cruising, but that’s not what we’re doing,” Millen said.

Both women say their dads never pushed them to sail competitively, but that they definitely modelled how fun the sport could be.

Open this photo in gallery ten Hove sits with her father Martin. The photo is taken from a father’s day video put together by ten Hove and Millen.

Ten Hove’s dad earned a bronze medal from the 1983 Pan Am Games and a 15th-place finish at the Los Angeles Olympics. Once she and her twin sister Julia were born, they grew up around the Kingston Yacht Club, seeing world-class sailors, making friends, getting into sailing themselves, watching their father compete and travelling to regattas.

“My dad never pressured me to sail, ever,” ten Hove said. “But seeing how passionate he was about the sport, I just thought ‘Wow, I want something like that.’”

Likewise, Millen says her dad introduced sailing to her and her brother Liam as merely a fun summer activity, encouraging them to sail with other kids and be social. They took to it, all of them spending lots of time at the Royal Canadian Yacht Club. She developed the same even-tempered demeanour as her father while in the boat racing – calm with even the most tense and demanding skipper.

She remembers watching many Olympics on TV with her family, taking in the successes of Canadian athletes in many sports. She recognized that Olympic sailing medals don’t come along for Canada every day – nine since the first modern Olympics in 1896 – including the bronze her dad earned in dramatic fashion with McLaughlin in 1988.

At those Olympics, it was getting windier every day of the sailing competition in Busan’s Suyong Bay, and the two Canadian men needed to win their final race to guarantee sufficient points to earn a medal. The day before, a shocking story broke that rocked everyone at those Olympics, but especially all Canadians – sprinter Ben Johnson’s steroid detection. The two sailors tried to block out all the commotion surrounding that story and focus on sailing. Racing in heavy winds with three-metre waves crashing over their boat, they finished first, a result that awarded them Olympic bronze.

“That really inspires me, like I want to someday win a medal for Canada, and to work really closely with someone in a team to achieve it,” Millen said. “My dad has always been my inspiration of what the job of crew should look like. I joke with him that hopefully someday I’ll get a silver or gold so I can one-up him.”

Last Father’s Day, the two women collaborated on a YouTube video while back at their respective family homes during COVID-19 lockdown, interviewing their dads about their Olympic experiences. A year later, after training everywhere from Nova Scotia to B.C, Portugal to the Canary Islands since, the women are back in Ontario for a final training block before going to author their own Olympic story.

When they get rare time at home with their parents, the fathers have sometimes joined in their daughters’ off-water workouts – like the ten Hoves lifting weights together in their backyard or the Millens biking around Toronto Island.

“She’s been away for so long, training and competing, so it’s a nice way to be able to spend some time with her,” said John Millen, who works for the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “I’m so proud of my daughter, and of Ali, and that the stars aligned for these two. It really comes down to the synergy between people on a boat and their ability to work together when things get intense out there.”

Open this photo in gallery Sailors Frank McLaughlin, left, and John Millen competed for Canada's first Olympic sailing gold at the 1988 Barcelona Olympics. The two did make it to the podium earning a bronze. JAMES LEWCUN/The Globe and Mail

Millen and her dad have raced in some regattas together in recent years, and plan to do one again later this summer after the Olympics. The ten Hoves both say competing together someday is “definitely on the bucket list.”

Nine Canadian sailors will go to these Olympics – five men and four women – over six classes. Millen and ten Hove qualified with their fourth-place finish at the 2019 Pan Am Games.

The women’s 49er FX begins with five days of racing around a large triangle-shaped course marked by buoys in Enoshima Yacht Harbour, about 60 km outside of Tokyo. Sailors get points for their placements, and then the top 10 make the medal race on Aug. 2, where placement points are doubled. The boat with the fewest total points at the end of that race is the Olympic champion. Millen and ten Hove will be one of the few first-time Olympians in this class, but their goal is to earn a spot in that final race.

No overseas spectators are allowed in Japan, and while it would have been nice to experience the Olympics with their daughters, both fathers say modern sailing broadcasts – with sophisticated drone footage from out on the water – provide a better view of the event.

“It’s intense to watch them race, you find your body twitching, like you feel like you could somehow control the boat yourself,” said Martin ten Hove, who is a neuro-ophthalmologist. “This has brought back so many Olympic memories for me, and a little piece of me feels like I’m doing it all over again. One of the really enjoyable parts has been watching Ali and Mariah gel together, seeing them pick each other up.”