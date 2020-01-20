Canadian snowboarder, speedskater capture medals at Youth Olympics

Open this photo in gallery Silver medalist Liam Brearley of Canada poses during the mascot ceremony after the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle Final during day 11 of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics at Leysin Park & Pipe on Jan. 20, 2020 in Leysin, Switzerland. Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Snowboarder Liam Brearley captured a silver medal in the men’s slopestyle Monday, highlighting a two-medal day for Canada at the Youth Olympics.

Brearley, of Gravenhurst, Ont., and Florence Brunelle of Trois-Rivieres, Que., who won bronze in the women’s 500-metre short-track speedskating final, pushed Canada’s total medal count to four after 11 days.

Canada has two silver and two bronze medals.

In the luge mixed team relay Monday, Calgary’s Kailey Allan, Vancouver’s Natalie Corless and Caitlin Nash of Whistler, B.C., combined with Italy’s Alex Gufler to finish fourth.

In the women’s freeski halfpipe, Calgary’s Emma Morozumi was eighth.

Canada has sent 77 athletes — all between the ages of 15 and 18 — to the Youth Olympics, which conclude Wednesday.