Canadian speedskater Valerie Maltais earned a silver medal in the women’s mass start Friday at a World Cup event.

Maltais, from La Baie, Que., finished second in the 16-skater field in eight minutes 37.19 seconds.

Reigning Olympic champion Irene Schouten of the Netherlands finished first in 8:36.25, while American Mia Kilburg-Manganello was third in 8:40.01.

Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin was one of nine skaters disqualified after being lapped by the race leaders.

Blondin also finished eighth in the women’s 1,000 metres.

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won gold, followed by Miho Takagi of Japan and Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong of the Netherlands.