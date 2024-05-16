Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh sets new 400 IM record at Olympic swim trials
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh has broken her own world record in the women’s 400-metre individual medley with a time of four minutes 24.38 seconds at the Olympic & Paralympic Trials.

Her time eclipsed her previous record of 4:25.87 from the 2023 Canadian trials in Toronto.

The 17-year-old McIntosh, from Toronto, is the two-time defending world champion in the event.

The win is McIntosh’s third of the Olympic trials.

She was dominant in her 400-metre freestyle victory on Monday and followed it up a night later with a comfortable win in the 200 free.

McIntosh will appear in her second Olympics this summer in Paris after turning heads as a 14-year-old at the Tokyo Games.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Interact with The Globe