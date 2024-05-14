Canadian swimmers McIntosh, Harvey finish 1-2 in women’s 200 free at Olympic Trials

Canadian teenage swimming sensation Summer McIntosh has her second straight victory at the Olympic & Paralympic Trials.

She finished first in the women’s 200-metre freestyle at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

The 17-year-old McIntosh, from Toronto, had a time of one minute 53.69 seconds.

Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivieres, Que., also finished inside the Olympic qualifying time in 1:55.44 to book her ticket for Paris.

McIntosh secured a return trip to the Summer Games a night earlier with a victory in the 400-metre freestyle.

Competition continues through Sunday.