Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh sets early tone at Olympic Trials

Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh is setting the early tone at the weeklong Olympic & Paralympic Trials.

The 17-year-old from Toronto finished first in the women’s 400-metre freestyle at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

McIntosh finished in three minutes 59.06 seconds.

She was the lone swimmer in the race to come in under the Olympic qualifying time.

McIntosh burst onto the swimming scene three years ago and has since become one of the top names in the sport.

Competition continues through Sunday.