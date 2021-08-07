 Skip to main content
Canadian track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell to compete for Tokyo Olympic women’s sprint medal

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Kelsey Mitchell of Canada reacts after winning.

MATTHEW CHILDS/Reuters

Kelsey Mitchell advanced to the quarterfinals of the track cycling women’s sprint in the blink of an eye.

Maybe even less than that.

Mitchell, from Sherwood Park, Alta., edged New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews by five-thousandths of a second in the 1/8 final Saturday at the Tokyo Games, avoiding the repechage and putting herself in an excellent position to compete for a medal in the event on Sunday’s final day of Olympic competition.

Story continues below advertisement

She made good on that chance later in the quarterfinals, beating teammate Lauriane Genest of Levis, Que., in a pair of races to advance to a semifinal showdown with 2020 world champion Emma Hinze of Germany.

Genest, a bronze medallist in the women’s keirin on Thursday, advanced to the quarterfinal by edging France’s Mathilde Gros — by an even tighter margin of one-thousandth of a second — in a repechage.

In the all-Canadian best-of-three quarterfinal, Mitchell beat Genest by margins of .041 seconds and .058 seconds to advance.

Ukraine’s Olena Starikova will race against Hong Kong’s Lee Wai Sze in Sunday’s other semifinal.

Genest will compete in a placement race.

