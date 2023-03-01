Canada’s women’s team earned their second win of the world junior curling championships, handing Germany a 7-6 extra-end loss on Wednesday.

After falling behind 2-0 going into the third end, Emily Deschenes’s rink tied it after the fourth.

Following a scoreless fifth, the sides exchanged two-point ends across the next three. Germany took a 6-4 advantage after eight ends.

But Canada scored a point in each of the next three ends, including the extra, to claim victory.

The 2-6 Canadians fell 9-7 to the United States in their first game of the day.

In men’s action, Canada was dished an 8-4 loss at the hands of Italy.

After going up 3-0 through five ends, the Canadians saw Italy score all of eight of its points from the sixth to the ninth end before conceding the contest.