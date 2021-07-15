Canadian women tie the Netherlands 3-3 in pre-Olympic training match

Janine Beckie scored twice to help Canada tie the Netherlands 3-3 in a pre-Olympic training match Wednesday.
Nichelle Prince also scored for eighth-ranked Canada in its last run-out before opening the Olympic soccer tournament on July 21 against host Japan in Group E play at the Sapporo Dome.
Canada will then face Chile and Britain.
The fourth-ranked Dutch, who open July 21 against Zambia in Group F play, were runners-up to the U.S. at the 2019 World Cup.
Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.