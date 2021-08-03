 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian women’s pursuit track cycling team loses Tokyo Olympic bronze medal showdown with Americans

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team Canada in action.

MATTHEW CHILDS/Reuters

The Canadian women’s pursuit track cycling team was denied a third straight Olympic bronze medal after losing to the United States in a showdown for third place on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team of Calgary’s Allison Beveridge; Annie Foreman-Mackey of Kingston, Ont.; Ariane Bonhomme of Gatineau, Que.; Vancouver’s Georgia Simmerling and Jasmin Duehring of Coquitlam, B.C., finished the bronze-medal race in four minutes 10.552 seconds, just over two and a half seconds behind the Americans.

The United States got out to a strong start, and every time the Canadians cut into the lead star rider Chloe Dygert would move to the front of the American pack to increase the gap between the teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Germany handily won its showdown with powerhouse Britain to claim gold in a time of 4:04.242, more than six seconds ahead of the Brits. Germany’s time beat the world record it set earlier Tuesday in the heats.

Britain, winners when the event was introduced at the 2012 London Games and again four years later in Rio de Janeiro, had set a world record in its heat, only to see it broken twice by the Germans.

Simmerling, Duehring and Beveridge were part of the group that won bronze in women’s team pursuit at the 2016 Rio Games. Duehring also helped Canada finish third in the same event four years earlier in London.

The Canadian men’s pursuit team won the first heat against Germany before seeing its time eclipsed in the following heats. Canada and Germany will face off again Wednesday in the fifth-place race.

Denmark and Italy will race for gold, while New Zealand and Australia will face off for bronze.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies