Canadian women’s team tops Germany 3-0 in Volleyball Nations League

Alexa Gray had 19 points to lead the Canadian women’s volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Germany in Volleyball Nations League play on Thursday.

Kiera Van Ryk and Emily Maglio had 15 points apiece for Canada. Lena Stigrot led Germany with 11 points.

“We took care of business today,” said Canadian head coach Shannon Winzer. “Our game plan was to take out the German middle attack and it starts with service pressure and then finishes with executing our blocking assignments.”

The Canadians, who improved to 4-2 in VNL play this season, will face Serbia on Friday.