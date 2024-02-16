The Canadian women’s water polo team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after South Africa forfeited its allocated spot.

Water Polo Canada made the announcement Friday after Canada was seemingly denied qualification for the Games following an 18-12 loss to Italy at the world aquatics championships.

The loss relegated Canada to eighth in the competition while Italy picked up the final of two qualification spots available at the tournament.

Details of what led South Africa to forfeit its spot were not immediately available. Water Polo Canada said it would provide more information later.

It will be Canada’s fourth appearance in the Olympic women’s water polo event.

The Canadians finished seventh at the 2020 Tokyo Games.