Tokyo Olympics

Canadian Zachary Gingras races to Paralympic bronze in men’s T38 400-metres

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Zachary Gingras celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men’s T38 400-metres, at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Aug. 31.

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Canada’s Zachary Gingras raced to a Paralympic bronze medal on the track Tuesday, finishing third in the T38 men’s 400-metres.

The 20-year-old from Markham, Ont., finished in a personal-best time of 50.85 seconds behind Turkey’s Mohamed Farhat Chida (50.33).

Jose Chessani Garcia of Mexico won gold with a time of 49.99.

Gingras, who lives with cerebral palsy, also set a personal best in the 400 at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he took silver with a time of 53.16 seconds.

A computer science student at the University of Victoria, Gingras is making his Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

Canada has 13 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics including one gold, seven silver and five bronze.

