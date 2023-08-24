Mother Nature didn’t do much to slow down Canadians Chris Johnston and Cooper Gallant on Thursday at the Elite Series season-ending tournament on the St. Lawrence River.

Johnston, of Peterborough, Ont., battled windy conditions that caused two-metre swells to earn a five-fish limit weighing 28 pounds, three ounces and stand second in the 102-angler field. Gallant, a Series rookie from Bowmanville, Ont., was third at 26 pounds, 12 ounces.

American Bryant Smith stood first overall at 29 pounds, five ounces, the heaviest single-day, all-smallmouth catch in Bassmaster history.

“It was probably one of the most nerve-racking days I’ve ever had because I wasn’t confident going in,” Johnston said. “I didn’t have the best practice and so I was really nervous.

“And with the high winds, I wasn’t going to run around and hit a bunch of different spots.”

So Johnston settled upon two spots he said held solid groups of fish.

“I was hoping to get two or three off the first spot, I ended up getting two over five [pounds] in the first hour so that was a huge start to my day,” he said. “Then I went way out into [Lake Ontario] and got into some [two-metre] waves but I’m OK fishing in those waves with five-, six-pound smallies swimming around.

“I saw quite a few of them and they were biting. I ended up having about 26 pounds by 10 a.m.”

So Johnston headed into the river and found big fish on one of his spots.

“I’ve caught some there in the past, but I haven’t caught them there in a couple of years” he said. “I started pulling into some protected waters and I thought, `I’m just going to pull in here.’

“I thought, ‘I’ve caught many (six-pound fish) in this area; maybe I can get one here.’ I got a six and two fives.”

Gallant also struggled in practice but a smallmouth bass weighing six pounds, five ounces anchored his opening-day limit.

“I had the worst practice ever,” he said. “I was kind of stressing a little bit last night but I woke up and felt good.

“I got out to the lake and got a few good bites. I’m looking forward to getting back out there (Friday). It’s going to be a little [calmer]. [Thursday] was pretty gnarly.”

Johnston has enjoyed success here before. In 2020, he became the first Canadian to win an Elite Series tournament, finishing with a four-day total of 97 pounds, eight ounces.

Last year on the St. Lawrence, Johnston’s brother, Cory, of Cavan, Ont., became the first competitor to weigh over 100 pounds of smallmouth bass in an Elite Series event. Not long after, though, American Jay Przekurat became the second and finished two pounds, four ounces ahead of Johnston, who settled for second.

On Thursday, Cory Johnston was in 51st spot (19 pounds, 14 ounces) while Jeff Gustafson, of Kenora, Ont., was in 55th (19 pounds, eight ounces).

The top-50 competitors following Friday’s round will qualify for the semifinal round Saturday. Americans Logan Latuso and David Williams are tied for 49th spot with 19 pounds, 15 ounces.