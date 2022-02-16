Canada's Kim Boutin, front centre, competes in a women's 1,500-metre semi-final at the Beijing Olympics, on Feb. 16.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters

Canadians Kim Boutin and Courtney Sarault will have to settle for a skate in the B final of the women’s 1,500-metre event after failing to qualify for the final.

Boutin and Sarault finished third and fourth, respectively, in their semi-final heats.

Only the first two skaters from each semi-final make it to the final, as well as the fastest third-place skater.

Boutin was unable to maintain her pace until the end of the race, finishing third in a time that was not fast enough to make the A Final.

Skating in the fastest heat, Sarault was just edged out in a photo finish by Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer, who qualified for the final based on her time.

Earlier, Quebec’s Danae Blais fell during her quarter-final heat and was eliminated.

