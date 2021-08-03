 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadians Langlois, Varga/Fitzpatrick finish off Tokyo Olympic podium in canoe/kayak

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Andreanne Langlois catches her breath after competing in the women's kayak single 200m final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Andreanne Langlois finished ninth in the women’s kayak single 200-metre on Tuesday as New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington easily won a third straight medal.

Langlois crossed the distance in 40.473 seconds, more than a second off podium position.

The Quebecer from Lac-Beauport had a good start, as she tends to do, but was quickly relegated to the back.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Carrington raced ahead of the pack by more than a boat’s length, earning her a repeat of the gold medals she earned in 2012 and 2016 and beating the Olympic record she’d established four years ago with a new time of 38.120.

Spain’s Teresa Portela Rivas was second and Denmark’s Emma Jrgensen won bronze.

The ninth-place finish was an improvement for Langlois, who finished 16th in the race in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and the best Canadian result in the race since it was added to the program in 2012.

Fellow Canadian Michelle Russell finished fourth in the B final in 40.527 seconds.

Langlois and Russell will race together in the women’s kayak four 500-metre event later this week, which they consider their main focus of the Tokyo Olympics.

Canadians Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick competed in the A final of the men’s canoe double 1000-metre, finishing sixth in a time of 3:30.157.

Cubans Serguey Torres Madrigal and Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez upset the Chinese and German teams to win the gold medal in a time of 3:24.995.

Story continues below advertisement

The Germans have won the event in five of the last seven Olympics. This time, the team of Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker had to settle for third in a time of 3:25.615, behind Liu Hao and Zheng Pengfei for silver in 3:25.198.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies