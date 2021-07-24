 Skip to main content
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Canadians Pavan, Humana-Paredes defeat Dutch pair 2-0 in beach volleyball at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo, Japan
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sarah Pavan of Canada and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada await the referee's review of the final point at Shiokaze Park, Tokyo on July 24, 2021.

JOHN SIBLEY/Reuters

Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes defeated the Dutch duo of Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon 2-0 on Saturday in the first day of women’s beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadians won their sets 21-16, 21-14.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes will play Germany’s Julia Sude and Karla Borger on Monday.

Heather Bansley of London, Ont., and Brandie Wilkerson of Toronto faced China’s Fan Wang and Xinyi Xia in Saturday’s later matchup.

Canada didn’t qualify a duo on the men’s side of the beach volleyball event.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes qualified for the Tokyo Games by winning the 2019 world championships.

After a slow start that saw the Canadians trailing 5-2 in the opening set, the pair dug deep for a 7-1 run.

A block-touch challenge by the Netherlands found that Pavan had grazed the ball on a deflected return, tying it 9-9 before the Canadians again turned up the heat for a first set win.

A sharp spike by Humana-Paredes off the outstretched hand of a diving Schoon gave Canada a 10-9 lead in the second set.

It appeared as though the team from the Netherlands had stayed alive when a Pavan shot had gone out of bounds on what could have been the match-winner.

However, an official review found that Stam had touched the ball on a block, sending it out and clinching the win for Canada.

Tokyo is in a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning no spectators are allowed in Olympic venues.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes earned their win with sporadic applause from Canadian team officials, with fewer than a dozen people in the stands at Shiokaze Park near Odaiba Marine Park.

A dominant team since they first partnered together five years ago, Pavan and Humana-Paredes have reached the finals at 14 international events and won seven, including the 2019 world title and a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold.

Earlier Saturday, a women’s team from the Czech Republic forfeited its match to Japan after player Markéta Sluková tested positive for COVID-19.

The Czech team says Sluková has entered a quarantine hotel, where two other athletes and two other coaches in its national delegation are staying.

– With files from The Associated Press.

