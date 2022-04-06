The CBC will be the Olympic broadcast rightsholder in Canada through 2032.

The IOC said the public broadcaster has secured the exclusive domestic rights for the 2026 Milan Winter Games, the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028, the 2030 Winter Games and the 2032 Brisbane Summer Games.

“The Olympics are the culmination of so many athletes’ dreams,” CBC/Radio-Canada president and CEO Catherine Tait said Wednesday in a release. “As Canada’s public broadcaster, we’re proud to share their journey, from local competitions across the country all the way through to national and world championships throughout the year.

“It’s an honour to be able to continue sharing these great stories with Canadians for years to come.”

The CBC already had the rights to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. The host for the 2030 Winter Games has yet to be determined.

Financial terms of the agreement, which includes the rights across all media platforms, were not released.

The agreement includes a commitment to broadcast at least 200 hours of the Summer Games and 100 hours of the Winter Games on free-to-air television.