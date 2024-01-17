Skip to main content
Gangneung, korea, republic of
The Canadian Press

Freestyle skier Charlie Beatty and curler Chloe Fediuk were named Canadian flag-bearers on Wednesday for the opening ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea.

Beatty, 16, and Fediuk, 17, were selected by a Canadian Olympic Committee selection committee that included chef de mission Lisa Weagle.

“Chloe and Charlie were selected as flag-bearers not only for their exceptional sporting accomplishments, but also their leadership, character and passion for sport,” Weagle said in a release.

Beatty, from Horseshoe Valley, Ont., is the reigning junior world champion in men’s ski slopestyle. Fediuk, from Edmonton, recently helped her team win silver at the world junior-B curling championships to qualify Canada for the 2024 world junior playdowns in Finland.

The opening ceremony will be held Friday at the Gangneung Oval. The Youth Olympic Games – for high-performance athletes aged 14-18 – will continue through Feb. 1.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe