COC ‘happy to learn’ Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be donated to Tokyo Olympic delegations

Rachel Brady
The Canadian Olympic Committee says it was “happy to learn” that Pfizer and BioNTech will donate vaccine doses around the world to participants of the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday that the vaccine makers will donate doses to national Olympic and Paralympic delegations around the globe, who will work with their local governments to distribute them to athletes, officials and stakeholders before they leave for Japan.

“In Canada this represents approximately 1,100 people and will add an important layer of protection for Canadian athletes in the lead up to and during the Games,” said the COC’s David Shoemaker, CEO & Secretary General in an e-mail statement.

“We thank the IOC, Pfizer and BioNTech for their support, and look forward to working with them, and relevant government agencies, to confirm details of the roll out in Canada.”

It follows a flurry of debate in recent months about whether athletes should be prioritized for vaccination ahead of other citizens as the Tokyo Games near. Governments in many countries had announced they would prioritize athletes in their vaccine programs, but Canada was not one of those.

“This donation of the vaccine is another tool in our toolbox of measures to help make the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 safe and secure for all participants, and to show solidarity with our gracious Japanese hosts,” said IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement. “We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible.”

According to the IOC’s news release, Thursday’s news stemmed from a conversation between Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Suga Yoshihide, the Prime Minster of host nation Japan. Then the Japanese government met with the IOC about it.

It’s an attempt by Games organizers to boost the prospects of a massive global sporting event whose status remains uncertain with less than three months to go. The IOC and IPC have encouraged vaccinations, but not made them mandatory to participate in the Games.

The IOC stressed that these doses delivered by Pfizer and BioNTech will not be taken out of existing vaccine programs, but will be in addition to existing quotas and planned deliveries around the world.

“The return of the Olympic and Paralympic Games represents a monumental moment of world unity and peace after a grueling year of isolation and devastation,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s Chairman and CEO. “We are proud to play a role in providing vaccines to athletes and their national Olympic delegations where possible.”

Approximately 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes are expected to compete in Tokyo. The Olympics open July 23, and the Paralympics begin Aug. 24.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said that before this announcement, they had estimated that around 60 per cent of national Paralympic delegations would be vaccinated in time for the Games, so may represent a big boost.

“Thanks to this wonderful donation from Pfizer and BioNTech, we will now work with athletes and Games participants all around the world and invite them to take vaccines where and when possible.”

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
