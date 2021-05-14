 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Olympics

Register
AdChoices

Petition with 350,000 signatures wants Tokyo Games cancelled

Stephen Wade and Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A security worker stands next to the Olympic Rings during a protest against the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo, on May 9, 2021.

Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

An online petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Tokyo Games to be cancelled was submitted Friday to local organizers, the International Olympic Committee and others.

The Olympics are scheduled to open in just 10 weeks on July 23 in the midst of a pandemic with Tokyo and other areas under a state of emergency. Cases continue to rise in Japan, where less than 2 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

The petition campaign — called Stop Tokyo Olympics — was drafted by well-known lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya, who has also run for governor of Tokyo. He said the response was surprising, but acknowledged that this was too little, and probably too late.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that the media coverage puts a lot of pressure on the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the organizing committee,” Utsunomiya said at a news conference. “So in that sense, I am glad I did it. However, in terms of the numbers, I think that tens of millions of signatures are really necessary.”

Utsunomiya said the Olympics would divert medical services from the general public, which has been a rising concern as hospitals come under strains that could get worse as the games approach.

Organizers and the IOC say they will hold the games safely, isolating 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes in a “bubble” and repeatedly testing them and the tens of thousands of others — judges, staff, sponsors, media and broadcasters — who will enter a country that has had its borders sealed for a year.

Japan has attributed about 11,000 deaths to COVID-19, good by world standards but poor in Asia where places such as Taiwan and South Korea have been more successful.

There in no indication the Olympics will be cancelled with billions of dollars riding on it, although there has been opposition from the local medical community. Last month, the British Medical Journal suggested the games be “reconsidered.”

The IOC relies on selling broadcast rights for almost 75 per cent of its income — 18 per cent more is from sponsors — and Japan has officially spent US$15.4-billion to organize the Olympics. A government audit has suggested the number might be twice that large.

Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee, was pressed on Japan’s stretched medical system at her weekly briefing on Friday — held separately from the petition submission.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers have said several times said they will need 10,000 medical participants to staff the Olympics. But Hashimoto hedged this time on the numbers and the size of the staff needed. Organizers have also been looking for nurses to volunteer and sports medicine specialists.

This crunch comes as at least two prefectures near Tokyo — Ibaraki and Chiba — have said they will not be able to treat Olympic participants who fall ill. Another prefecture, Kanagawa, suggested something similar.

Also on Friday, the Japanese government said it would issue a state of emergency for three more prefectures, joining Tokyo, Osaka and several others. The three are the northern Hokkaido prefecture, and Hiroshima and Okayama in western Japan. The restrictions last until May 31. Bars, karaoke parlors and most entertainment facilities are required to close. Business owner who comply will be compensated; those who don’t face fines.

“On the point about the number of staff needed and how many medical staff we need, and how many hospitals we need to be working with — all of this we are still not in a position to share at this point yet,” Hashimoto said. “But we will be sharing the information when it becomes available.”

She said the size of medical staff could depend on a decision about how many local fans — if any — will be allowed to attend events. She promised that number for April, but has pushed it back until June. Fans from abroad have already been banned.

Hashimoto repeatedly acknowledged the public unease about the health care system.

Story continues below advertisement

“The largest concern that people have is whether holding the Tokyo Games could severely impact the capacity of the medical practitioners and the health care community in making proper treatment of those people who are infected,” she said. “We are doing our best to put into effect the most stringent of anti-COVID-19 measures.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies