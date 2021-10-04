 Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympics

Crosby, McDavid and Pietrangelo named to roster for Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby shoots the puck during a game against the New York Islanders, in Uniondale, N.Y., on May 22.

Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo have been named to Canada men’s hockey team for the Beijing Olympics.

General manager Doug Armstrong confirmed the news in an interview with the NHL’s official website.

Crosby will appear at his third Olympics after scoring in overtime to capture gold in 2010 on home soil in Vancouver before captaining Canada to another podium-topping performance at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia. The 34-year-old has led the Pittsburgh Penguins to three Stanley Cups and is a two-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP.

McDavid is set to make his first Olympic appearance after the NHL declined to participate at the 2018 event in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The 24-year-old captain of the Edmonton Oilers has won the Hart Trophy twice – including last season when he also led the league in scoring for the third time.

The 31-year-old Pietrangelo won gold with Canada at the 2014 Olympics, and helped Armstrong’s St. Louis Blues to the franchise’s first Cup victory in 2019. He signed a seven-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in unrestricted free agency in October 2020.

The men’s Olympic hockey tournament runs from Feb. 9 to 20. Canada’s first game goes Feb. 10 against Germany. The United States and hosts China make up the rest of Group A.

