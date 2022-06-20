Curling Canada plans to kick off the quadrennial with a new event on its Season of Champions calendar.

The PointsBet Invitational will be played Sept. 21-25 at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton, N.B.

The single-knockout tournament will feature 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams.

The full fields and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date.

Winning teams will each earn $50,000 from the overall purse of over $350,000.

Fredericton was slated to host the Canada Cup in 2020 and this year’s Continental Cup but both events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.