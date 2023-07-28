Andre De Grasse failed to qualify for the men’s 100-metre final at the Canadian Track and Field Championships on Friday.

De Grasse finished ninth in the semi-finals, with fellow Olympians Bolade Ajomale, Aaron Brown, Bismark Boateng, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney qualifying for the final.

Damian Warner – the reigning Olympic champion in the decathlon – failed to qualify for the men’s 400 after missing the cut in the preliminary round.

He competed earlier in the discus, placing sixth, and will take part in the hurdles on Saturday.

Crystal Emmanuel and Khamica Bingham will compete on the women’s side.

On the field, Richmond, B.C., native Camryn Rogers is looking to clinch the Canadian hammer throw title. Rogers earned silver at the 2022 world championships and has twice broken her own record in 2023.

De Grasse, Brown, Blake and Rodney will get their upgraded Tokyo Olympic silver medals Saturday at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.

The group had initially earned bronze in the men’s 4x100 relay at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

However, an official upgrade came in May 2022 following the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.