Divers Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay lock up Tokyo Olympic spots for Canada

Gwangju, Republic of Korea
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Meaghan Benfeito, left, and Caeli McKay compete during the women's 10-metre open synchro finals event at the FINA Diving Grand Prix in Calgary, Alta., April 6, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Divers Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito have secured two spots for Canada in the women’s 10-metre platform event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

McKay finished third in the semifinals on Tuesday at the world aquatics championships, while Benfeito was fourth. The top 12 advanced to the final and secured Olympic quota spots for their respective countries.

McKay, from Calgary, had 356.70 points, while Montreal’s Benfeito notched 340.60.

China’s Yuxi Chen (407.95 points) and Wei Lu (370.85) were first and second, respectively.

The final is Wednesday.

Benfeito and McKay just missed the podium in the synchronized 10-metre event at the worlds, finishing fourth.

Benfeito has three Olympic bronze medals in her career. McKay won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

