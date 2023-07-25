His mindset hasn’t changed but Canadian Cooper Gallant’s confidence certainly has.

The Elite Series campaign heads into the stretch run Thursday on Lake St. Clair in Macomb County, Mich. It’s the first of three season-ending competitions on prime smallmouth bass water after largemouths were the primary target in the opening six events.

The switch is great news for Gallant, of Bowmanville, Ont., and the other Canadians on tour. They all grew up fishing smallmouths and are familiar with their seasonal movements and habits.

“I feel the mindset is still pretty similar but it’s different also,” Gallant said. “That’s because these next three tournaments are ones I feel like I get to fish to win a little bit more than I have been.

“There’ve been a few events this season where you’re fishing to survive, get good points and move on to the next one. The mindset is a little different for these next three.”

After Lake St. Clair, the circuit shifts to Lake Champlain at Plattsburgh, N.Y. (Aug. 17-20) before finishing on the St. Lawrence River at Clayton, N.Y. (Aug. 24-27).

Gallant has enjoyed success in smallmouth events. He won the ‘22 Bassmaster Southern Open on Tennessee’s Cherokee Lake by targeting deepwater smallmouths and captured the ‘21 Canadian Open on Lake Simcoe, a top Ontario smallmouth fishery.

Gallant’s first Elite Series season has been a roller-coaster. He opened with a solid 16th-place finish on Florida’s Lake Okeechobee in February, but a 31st-place result in April at South Carolina’s Santee Cooper Lakes was his best over the last five events.

Still, Gallant is 43rd in the overall standings with 343 points. He’s just 11 points shy of cracking the top-40 and a second consecutive berth in the US$1-million Bassmaster Classic, pro bass fishing’s premier event..

He’s also sixth in the top rookie standings, 106 points behind American Will Davis Jr.

“To be honest, I’m disappointed but happy at the same time [with ‘23 season],” Gallant said. “It’s been a grind and I just feel like I’ve been grinding to get decent finishes here and there and haven’t really got into a groove.

“But at the same time I’m still in it for the Classic – it’s the dream to get back up on that stage – so I’m happy and thankful because it could definitely be much worse.”

A fact, Gallant said, he acknowledges daily. And while he’s living out his childhood dream, Gallant isn’t content with merely being on the Elite Series.

“I definitely think about how lucky I am ... but I also want to do well,” he said. “That’s what’s so fun about the sport ... you’re always chasing something, you’re always fishing new water and it has been a lot of fun.

“This is what I love doing, it’s what I’ve always wanted to do and now I’m doing it.”

Chris Johnston, of Peterborough, Ont., is the top Canadian in 39th spot with 354 points. Jeff Gustafson, of Kenora, Ont., is 45th (342 points) while Johnston’s brother, Cory, of Cavan, Ont., is 59th with 298 points.

Only Gustafson is assured of competing in the ‘24 Classic, which will be held in Tusa, Oklahoma, after becoming the first Canadian to win the championship in March on the Tennessee River. Gustafson and the Johnstons have competed in the last four Classics, while Gallant was in this year’s event with his Cherokee Lake win.

In 2020, Chris Johnston became the first Canadian Elite Series winner, finishing first on the St. Lawrence River at Clayton. The following year, Gustafson earned his initial Elite Series title fishing for smallmouths on the Tennessee River.

Gallant returns to Lake St. Clair after an exploratory trip there roughly six weeks ago. The lake itself is relatively small with an average depth of 11 feet (3.35 metres) but competitors can also fish the Detroit and St. Clair rivers, southern part of Lake Huron and west side of Lake Erie.

But weather can make any run to Lake Erie very risky.

“I know Lake Erie has some big ones and I kind of like the way it sets up a little better,” Gallant said. “The problem is it’s so far, anywhere from 60 to 90 miles (96 to 145 kilometres) depending on where you want to go and if it’s blowing ... it’s a big commitment.

“I’ll probably spend a [practice] day on Erie just to check it out because I know big ones live there. Lake St. Clair can be a lot of randomness just because the fish are cruising grasslines and can be more difficult to figure out and dial into.”

Gallant will have three practice days to figure it out. And that’s been a big difference for Gallant, as Open competitors can have between five and eight practice sessions before tournaments.

“I’ve been adapting as far as how I practise,” Gallant said. “How much time I spend in certain areas and just managing time because while three days is a lot, it goes by quickly.

“But, honestly, I like three practice days because you’re not as burnt out and still have plenty of energy for tournaments. It also allows you to be more open minded. because you kind of get clues in practice, then try to put them together once the tournament begins.”

While Gallant is looking forward to the next three events, he’s sorry the Elite Series season is winding down.

“It’s crazy how fast it has gone by,” he said with a chuckle. “How is there only three events left?

“I feel like we just got started.”