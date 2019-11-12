Equestrian star Nicole Walker suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Open this photo in gallery In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, Nicole Walker competes at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games. Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Canada’s equestrian jumping team is likely to lose their invitation to the Tokyo Olympics after rider Nicole Walker tested positive for a banned substance, a cocaine metabolite, at last summer’s Pan American games.

Walker, aged 26, was a top performer at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, and her scores helped qualify the four-member jumping team for the Olympic Games. On Tuesday, regulators at the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) in Switzerland announced Walker was provisionally suspended from the sport after testing positive for Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in Peru on August 7, after the finals of the jumping competition. Canada placed fourth in the event.

Walker’s positive drug test is being separately investigated by the game’s governing body, Panam Sports. According to sources close to the Canadian equestrian team, who asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to speak for the athletes, Walker has told Panam Sports that her failed test stemmed from drinking coca tea, a legal and common pick-me-up in South America. The stakes are high for Canada’s equestrian team, as the positive doping test and cancelled trip to the Tokyo games would mean cuts in funding from the Canadian Olympic Committee and the potential loss of corporate sponsors.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the FEI said Walker exercised her right to request a hearing before the Panam Sports disciplinary commission. The Swiss group said: “Once the disciplinary commission has made a decision on the disqualification of the athlete, and team Canada’s final placing, the FEI will be in a position to make any necessary reallocation of the Olympic quota place.”

Walker is royalty in horse circles. She went into the Pan Am Games as reigning Canadian show-jumping champion. She is the daughter of auto-parts maker Magna International Inc. CEO Don Walker and his former wife Belinda Stronach, who runs a global horse racing business built by her father, Frank Stronach, a prominent racehorse owner and Magna’s billionaire founder. According to multiple sources in the equestrian community, Walker is a hard-working, grounded athlete who doesn’t use recreational drugs, and has a rational explanation for her positive test. Through a spokesperson, Walker declined to comment on Tuesday.

Open this photo in gallery In this 2018 file photo, Nicole Walker, left, and Belinda Stronach appear at The Stronach Group Chalet in Baltimore, Maryland. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

In Lima, Walker placed fourth among 50 riders at the Pan Am Games in August, the best individual performance on an otherwise veteran Canadian jumping team. Overall, the Canadian team also placed fourth, with Walker’s scores critical to carrying the entire squad to next summer’s Olympics. Over the years, Canadian equestrians have won five Olympic medals for jumping. The Tokyo games are expected to be an emotional experience for the group, as three-times medalist Eric Lamaze is planning to compete after announcing this summer that he is dealing with a brain tumour. Lamaze was unable to participate in the Atlanta and Sydney Olympics after testing positive for cocaine.

Prior to the Lima games, all of Canada’s athletes were warned that they are responsible for everything they ingest – medication, food and drinks – by event organizers. Inadvertently breaking the rules has cost Canadian athletes in the past. Rower Silken Laumann and three teammates lost their PanAm gold medals in 1995 after Laumann turned in a positive drug test from taking an over-the-counter cold medication.

After the Lima games, doping watchdog Panam Sports said in a press release that 15 athletes tested positive for a banned substance. According to sources close to the team, Walker apologized to all her teammates, and told both colleagues and officials with Panam Sports that traces of cocaine in her urine test came from drinking tea made from coca leaves while she was in Peru. Coca leaves are the source of cocaine.

Coca tea, known in Peru as mate de coca, is a legal drink with a mild kick. It’s common for Peruvian hotels and restaurants to serve a cup of mate de coca to tourists, to combat jet lag and altitude sickness. Medical studies show drinking one cup of coca tea can result in a positive drug test for up to 24 hours.

Positive drug tests from coca tea are a well-document issue for athletes. In 2005, the Jockey Club in Great Britain commissioned a study of the beverage after several jockeys tested positive for cocaine and claimed it was a result of drinking coca tea. The British racing group found a single cup of coca tea can translate into a positive test for cocaine for 24 hours or more. In writing up the Jockey Club’s study, the British Journal of Sport Medicine said: “Although the teabag packaging reports benefits such as increased energy and improved digestion, most people who sample the product report little subjective effect at all.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the U.S., a number of government employees, including police officers, blamed coca tea consumption in South America for positive drug tests at work. Some were fired, others had the explanation accepted by employers, and kept their jobs.

Panam Sports has already disqualified seven athletes for doping at the Lima games – three were stripped of gold medals – while athletes appealed the other eight tests. Sources say Walker is one of the athletes who challenged a positive test. Decisions on all eight appeals are expected as early as this month, according to officials at Panam Sports. If the doping authority upholds the positive result, Walker’s scores from this summer’s games in Lima will be dropped from the team’s total, and the Canadian equestrian team will no longer qualify for the Olympics, according to sources close to the equestrian team.

Walker and her horse were the country’s featured jumpers going into the Pan Am Games. “Wearing the red jacket brings added pressure, but it is an incredible feeling to have a whole nation behind you,” Walker said in an Equestrian Canada press release this summer. She pointed out that the country fielded an experienced team and her horse was in good health and said: “Together, I think we can pull off a great result for Canada.”

Walker delivered in Lima. Her fourth-place finish in the individual competition saw her lose PanAm bronze to an American athlete by less than a two second margin, in a four-rider “jump off.” The Canadians qualified for the Tokyo games by placing fourth overall. Brazil’s jumping team won gold, while Mexico took silver and the United States went home with bronze.

There were three other athletes on the Canadian PanAm jumping team, Erynn Ballard from Ontario, Alberta-based Lisa Carlsen and Mario Deslauriers from Quebec. Carlsen and Deslauriers, both aged 54, competed in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and Deslauriers also rode in the 1984 Los Angeles games. Ballard, aged 38, has not competed at the Olympics. She also had a strong showing in Lima.