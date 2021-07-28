 Skip to main content
Canada’s Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens capture bronze in women’s pair

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
Canadian rowers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens compete in the Women’s Pair semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28, 2021. They won a bronze medal.

Canada has its first rowing medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Victoria’s Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens of Surrey, B.C., took bronze on Thursday in the women’s pair with a time of six minutes 52.10 seconds.

The 2018 world champions finished behind the gold-medal winning duo of Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler of New Zealand (6:50.19) and the Russian Olympic Committee’s Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia (6:51.45).

Conlin McCabe of Brockville, Ont., and Kai Langerfeld of North Vancouver were the other Canadian rowers in a final Thursday, finishing fourth in the men’s pair on the 2,000-metre course at Sea Forest Waterway.

Canada’s women’s eight will race for a gold Friday.

The country’s rowers are looking to rebound after a disastrous showing at the 2016 Rio Games that saw the program secure just one medal.

The Canadians qualified 10 boats for Tokyo – the most since the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta – and have a gender-neutral team for the first time in their history.

