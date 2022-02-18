Finland's Harri Pesonen celebrates after scoring an empty net goal during a game against Slovakia at the Beijing Olympics, on Feb. 18.JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

Finland advanced to the men’s hockey gold medal game by beating surprise semifinalist Slovakia 2-0 Friday.

Tournament MVP candidate Sakari Manninen scored his fourth goal of the Olympics. Former Florida Panthers goaltender Harri Sateri made 28 saves for the shutout, and Harri Pesonen sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute.

The Finns will play the winner of a semi-final between the Swedes and Russians in the final Sunday.

“(The Swedes) are old rivals, and Russia, well, they are both our neighbours,” Finland coach Jukka Jalonen said. “It does not matter. We don’t have favourites.”

Finland is looking for its first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal. It was last in the final in 2006 against Sweden.

“It’s huge for everybody individually, as a team and as a hockey country,” Sateri said. “It is a big thing.”

Slovakia will play the loser of the other semi-final for the bronze, going for its first hockey medal of any kind since the breakup of Czechoslovakia.

“It would be a huge achievement, but it will be a tough game,” said 17-year-old forward Juraj Slafkovsky, who has five goals at the Olympics. “If we do our best, then I’m not worried that we can’t win the game.”

Our Olympic team will be writing a daily newsletter to land in your inbox every morning during the Games. Sign up today to join us in keeping up with medals, events and other news.