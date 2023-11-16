Patrick Anderson, basketball

Known as the Michael Jordan of wheelchair basketball, the 44-year-old from Fergus, Ont., led Canada to three Paralympic gold medals. He tied for first in scoring with 110 points at the 2019 Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Nathan Clement, cycling

Competed in swimming at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, the 29-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., switched to cycling. He won time trial gold and road bronze at this year’s world cycling championship in Glasgow, Scotland.

Mike Whitehead, rugby

A veteran of five Paralympic Games and six world championships, the 47-year-old from Windsor, Ont., ranked in the tournament’s top 10 in steals at the 2019 Parapan Am Games in Lima. Whitehead also coached Canada’s team at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Stephanie Chan, table tennis

The first Canadian woman to compete in Paralympic table tennis in 2016, Chan is the oldest Canadian athlete in Santiago at 66. She won Parapan Am gold in 2015 in Toronto, as well as bronze in 2019 in Lima, where she was also Canada’s flag-bearer.

Noah Vucsics, track and field

Earned long-jump silver medal at the world para athletics championship in Paris in August. The 23-year-old Calgarian set a Canadian record of 7.35 metres and missed the gold by five centimetres.