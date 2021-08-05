 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Five stories to watch on Friday

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, left, leaps into the arms of forward Christine Sinclair to celebrate their win in semi-final football action against the United States of America at the Tokyo Olympics in Kashima, Japan, on Aug. 2, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Women’s soccer team looks to make history

Canada’s women’s soccer team came to Tokyo with the explicit goal of changing the colour of their medal after consecutive third-place finishes in London and Rio. Win or lose in Friday’s final against Sweden, the Canadians will have accomplished that goal. Canada qualified for its first-ever appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final with a 1-0 victory over the United States on Monday, while Sweden defeated Australia 1-0 in the other semi. Sweden holds the No. 5 position in the latest FIFA rankings, three spots ahead of Canada. “We definitely have some mixed results against Sweden,” Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan said after her team’s semi-final win. “It’ll be a good match, a good final.”

Open this photo in gallery

Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau of Canada compete in the duet free routine final at the the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press

Artistic swimming team event gets under way

Story continues below advertisement

Duet swimmers Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner are also representing Canada in the team event, which gets under way with the technical routine on Friday. Ten teams of eight swimmers each will complete a set of five predetermined movements in the technical portion, followed by a free routine on Saturday. At an Olympic tune-up event in June, Canada finished third in a trio of team events, including technical, free and mixed team. Prior to Tokyo, Canada had won eight Olympic medals in artistic swimming, which used to be known as synchronized swimming. That included medals in the team event in its first two Games, Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000.

Open this photo in gallery

Evan Dunfee, of Richmond, B.C., races to a new Canadian record of 38:39.72 in the 10,000 metre race walk event during the Harry Jerome International Track Classic, in Burnaby, B.C., on June 12, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Dunfee hoping for podium in last 50K race walk

Evan Dunfee of Richmond, B.C., finished fourth in the 50K at the Rio Olympics in a story that caught Canada’s attention. Japan’s Hirooki Arai was disqualified for bumping Dunfee but was reinstated after an appeal. Dunfee opted not to pursue a counter-appeal, saying he would “never allow myself to be defined by the accolades I receive, rather the integrity I carry through life.” The 30-year-old takes aim at the Olympic podium again in the 50 kilometres on Friday. It may be his last chance: The International Olympic Committee is removing the 50K event from the Games after Tokyo, a decision of which Dunfee has been loudly critical.

Open this photo in gallery

Katie Vincent, of Canada, competes during the canoe sprint women's C-1 200m semi-finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Vincent, Vincent-Lapointe team goes for gold in canoe

Canada’s Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent will take part in the women’s 500-metre canoe double at the Sea Forest Waterway. The pair are gold medal contenders in the event, which is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Vincent-Lapointe in particular dominated the sport for much of the past decade, but for a time it appeared she wouldn’t get the chance to fight for an Olympic medal. Before Wednesday’s heats in the women’s 200-metre single, the 29-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Que., hadn’t competed since the spring of 2019 owing to a positive drug test that almost upended her career. She was cleared in January, 2020, when the International Canoe Federation accepted she was the victim of third-party contamination.

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian distance runner Mohammed Ahmed competes in the first round of heats in the Men's 5000m during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on Aug. 3, 2021.

Stephen Hosier/The Canadian Press

Ahmed, Knight in men’s 5K final

Canada will have two competitors in the final of the men’s 5,000 metres. Mohammed (Moh) Ahmed was second in his heat of the men’s 5,000, the distance in which he raced to bronze at the 2019 world championships. The 30-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., hung near the back of the pack for the first half before taking the lead to push the pace, finishing in 13 minutes 38.96 seconds. Justyn Knight of Toronto cruised to third in the other 5,000 heat in 13:30.22, setting up what could be an exciting final on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

- The Canadian Press

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies