Canada goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens celebrates after defeating the United States 4-2 in women's ice hockey action at the Olympic Winter Games, in Beijing on Feb. 8, 2022.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Canadian women’s hockey team competing in the quarterfinals

Fresh off their thrilling 4-2 victory over the United States that saw them finish atop Group A with a perfect 4-0 record, the Canadian women’s hockey team begins the knockout round of the Olympic tournament with a quarter-final matchup against Sweden. Over the span of the group stage, Canada outscored its opponents 33-5. The U.S. will face the Czechs in the Friday’s other quarter-final game.

Ted-Jan Bloemen, of Canada, competes in the men's 5,000 metres speed skating finals during the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 6, 2022.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Bloemen looking for redemption in signature event

After a disappointing 10th-place finish in the men’s 5,000 metres, Canadian long-track speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen will be looking to redeem himself in his signature event on Friday, the 10,000-metre endurance race. Bloeman captured gold and set an Olympic record in the 10,000 four years ago in Pyeongchang. Bloemen will be in tough against rival and current world record holder Nils van der Poel, but he should be extra motivated after fading in the 5,000.

Team Canada short track speed skater Courtney Sarault competes in the women’s 1000m event during the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 9, 2022.Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

Youngsters carrying Canada’s hopes on the short track

After winning bronze in the women’s 500 metres, Canadian short-track star Kim Boutin was expected to be in contention for a second medal in the 1,000 on Friday. The defending silver medallist, however, crashed out in Wednesday’s heats. Canada’s hopes now rest with Courtney Sarault, 21, and Alyson Charles, 23, to capture another women’s short-track medal in the event.

Canada’s skip Brad Gushue calls the sweep as Denmark skip Mikkel Krause looks over his shoulder during preliminary round curling action on Feb. 9, 2022 at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Jones, Gushue both in action on the curling rink

Both of Canada’s men’s and women’s curling teams are competing Friday. Jennifer Jones’s women’s rink will face off against Japan and then, later in the day, Brad Gushue and the Canadian men will square off against Switzerland. Both the men’s and women’s tournaments are early in the round-robin phase of the tournament.

Canadian Matthew Soukup competes in the mixed ski jumping event at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 7, 2022.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

Canadian ski jumpers fly again

Toronto’s Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes provided one of the most pleasant surprises of the Games so far when he managed to travel 101.5 metres and secure a bronze medal for Canada’s mixed ski jumping team. The 30-year-old’s Olympics aren’t over yet, as he, along with mixed team teammate Matthew Soukup, will be competing in the men’s large hill individual qualification round on Friday.