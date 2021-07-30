 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Five stories to watch on Saturday

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alice Betto of Team Italy, right, and Joanna Brown of Team Canada compete during the Women's Individual Triathlon on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Brown will be part of Canada's triathlon mixed relay team on Saturday.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images Europe

Andre De Grasse headlines strong Canadian track and field team

Five years removed from becoming one of Canada’s breakout stars at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Andre De Grasse is back on the track looking for a fourth Olympic medal. The Canadian sprint star’s journey in Tokyo begins with the men’s 100-metre preliminary round. De Grasse is coming off silver and bronze medals at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in 2019. He won silver and two bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Other athletics events beginning Saturday in Japan are the women’s 100-metre and 400-metre hurdles and men’s pole vault qualification.

Fast-paced triathlon mixed relay makes Olympic debut

Story continues below advertisement

The triathlon mixed relay makes its debut at Tokyo 2020. Nineteen teams of four – two women and two men – are competing in the event. Each athlete swims, cycles and runs a short distance before their next teammate can do the same. The fast-paced mixed relay is expected to last around 90 minutes. Joanna Brown, Amelie Kretz, Matthew Sharpe and Alexis Lepage are representing Canada. Manitoba’s Tyler Mislawchuk withdrew from the event because of an Achilles tendon injury he sustained in the men’s triathlon.

Quebec’s Tammara Thibeault faces familiar foe in the boxing ring

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault’s Olympic journey continues at Japan’s Kokugikan Arena. The boxer from Shawinigan, Que., is back in the ring for a quarter-final middleweight bout against Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands. It’s a rematch of the semi-final of the 2019 AIBA boxing world championship, which Thibeault lost to Fontijn. The 24-year-old Canadian is a Pan Am Games silver medalist (2019) and a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist (2018).

Veteran archer `bull’s-eyes’ the quarter-final round in Tokyo

Veteran Canadian archer Crispin Duenas is one victory away from the quarter-final in the men’s individual competition. The Toronto native is up against Florian Unruh of Germany in the round of 16 at Yumenoshima Final Field. Duenas opened the elimination round with a win over Moldova’s Dan Olaru before beating MD Ruman Shana of Bangladesh. It is the fourth Olympic appearance for the 35-year-old Duenas, whose best finish in individual competition was 17th at the 2016 Rio Games. Duenas and teammate Stephanie Barrett were eliminated from the mixed competition.

Canada gets shot at another weightlifting medal at Tokyo Games

Canadian Boady Santavy is looking to add to another weightlifting medal for Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., is in the Group A medal round of the men’s 96-kilogram category. Canada has already earned one weightlifting medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with Maude Charron of Rimouski, Que., winning gold in the women’s 64-kilogram category. Santavy was faced with serious legal troubles two years ago. He pleaded guilty in 2019 for failing to remain at the scene of a hit-and-run in Sarnia, Ont., and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies