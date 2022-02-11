Canada's Eric O'Dell, right, celebrates after Canada scored against Germany during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.Petr David Josek/The Associated Press

Canada vs. USA: Men’s edition

The Canadian men’s hockey team will see the United States Saturday in group play. If the game is anything like the contest we saw with the women earlier in the week, we should be in for a treat. Neither side will have its current NHL stars to lean on. Four years ago in Pyeongchang, Canada and the U.S. never met in the men’s hockey tournament.

Finland's Tanja Niskanen looks for a loose puck against Switzerland goalie Andrea Braendli and teammate Nicole Vallario at the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 7, 2022.BRUCE BENNETT/Reuters

Women’s hockey quarter-finals play

The women’s hockey tournament is already into the knockout phase. On Saturday, Russia will face off against Switzerland and then Finland will face Japan. In all likelihood, Canada will see the winner of the Russia-Switzerland game in one of the semi-finals, and the U.S. will match up against the winner of the Finland-Japan game in the other one.

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil skates during the men's 500-metre competition at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Calgary on Dec. 12, 2021.The Canadian Press

Dubreuil sprinting for gold

Laurent Dubreuil will be skating for a chance at a gold medal Saturday in the men’s 500-metre speed-skating sprint. Dubreuil is the 2021 world single distance champion in the 500 and is coming into Beijing with high expectations of at least a podium finish.

Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier skate at the Beijing Olympics during the team event on Feb. 7, 2022.PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Gilles, Poirier begin ice dance medal pursuit

The Olympic ice dance competition will begin Saturday with the rhythm dance. Of interest to Canadians will be the pair of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. The Canadian duo won bronze at the 2021 world championships and look to be strong medal contenders in Beijing.

Silver medal winner Canada's Éliot Grondin celebrates during the venue ceremony for the men's cross finals at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press

Canada hoping for another snowboard cross medal in mixed event

Meryeta O’Dine came up with a surprise bronze medal for the Canada in women’s snowboard cross. She, along with men’s snowboard cross silver medalist Éliot Grondin and the rest of Canada’s mixed snowboard cross team, will be on the hunt for a medal on Saturday.