FILE PHOTO: 2022 Beijing Olympics - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Torchbearers Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang hold the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File PhotoTOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Spectacular closing ceremonies to come

The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony – with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks – was any indication, we should be in for another over-the-top show before the flame is extinguished in Beijing. The Olympic closing ceremony is scheduled for 7 a.m. ET.

A spectator waves a Canadian flag during a men's qualification round hockey game between Canada and China at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing.Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Plenty of options for Canadian closing flag-bearer

As part of the closing ceremony, each nation will have its designated flag-bearer and Canada has no shortage of options to lead the maple leaf contingent into the “Bird’s Nest” stadium. Strong candidates include women’s hockey MVP Brianne Jenner, snowboarder Max Parrot, speedskater Isabelle Weidemann, and short-track’s Steven Dubois. You can’t go wrong with any of these gold-medal winning Olympians.

Canadians Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell slide during the 4-man heat 1 at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 19, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.Dmitri Lovetsky/The Associated Press

Last chance for Kripps to land on podium

After a disappointing 10th-place finish in two-man bobsled, former Canadian gold medallist Justin Kripps will be shooting for a better result in the four-man. Kripps figures he learned some tricks of the Yanqing track, nicknamed the Flying Snow Dragon, in the two-man competition that will help him reach the podium in Sunday’s event. “It’s possible for sure. We have a good chance. We just need to go out there and execute as best we can,” he said.

Finland's Harri Pesonen celebrates after scoring a goal against Slovakia during a men's semi-final hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. Finland won 2-0.Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

ROC vs. Finland for men’s hockey gold

Though Canada won’t be participating, one of the marquee events of the Winter Games will still be played on Sunday as the Russian Olympic Committee and Finland meet in the men’s hockey final. Both teams feature familiar former NHLer names such as Leo Komarov, Markus Granlund and Sami Vatanen on Finland and Artem Anisimov, Mikhail Grigorenko and Nikita Nesterov on the Russian side.

Norway's Joergen Graabak of Norway reacts after his nordic combined race at the Beijing Olympics at the National Cross-Country Centre in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 17, 2022.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

Cross-country race to close the Games

Like the marathon in the Summer Games, the Winter Olympics will end with a mass start endurance race. On Sunday, it’s the women’s 30-kilometre cross-country skiing race. Canada isn’t expected to be a major contender in the event, but Canadian Olympians have surprised us before at these Games (remember that ski jumping medal?). Realistically, though, the medal-count-leading Norwegians will be out to cap off what has been an record-breaking Games for the Scandinavian country with even more hardware.