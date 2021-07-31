 Skip to main content
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Five stories to watch on Sunday

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Open this photo in gallery

Danbi Kim, left, of Team South Korea and Bridget Carleton of Team Canada battle for a loose ball during the second half of a women's preliminary round Group A game on Day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 29, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images AsiaPac

Oleksiak’s last shot (in Tokyo) of becoming Canada’s most decorated Olympian

Penny Oleksiak must have a flair for the dramatic. Oleksiak, Canada’s most decorated Summer Olympian, is one medal away from becoming the most decorated Canadian Olympian ever. A fourth-place finish in the women’s 4x200-metre freestyle relay and another fourth place in the women’s 100 freestyle means Oleksiak has left her potential record-breaking swim to the final day of events in the pool. The 21-year-old from Toronto is expected to swim the last freestyle leg of Sunday’s medley relay. “It’s definitely something in the back of my mind, but I don’t know. I have six Olympic medals. There’s only three people in Canada that can say that. I’m not too concerned. If I have six Olympic medals, whatever,” said Oleksiak, laughing.

Canada meets undefeated Spain with hoops quarter-final berth on the line

A tough test awaits Canada’s women’s basketball team in its final group-stage game. A victory over undefeated Spain would guarantee the Canadians a spot in the quarter-final. Canada, ranked fourth heading into Tokyo, is 1-1. The Canadians followed a tight loss to Serbia with an emphatic win over South Korea. “Every game is the most important. So, that’s what we were focused on, beating Korea, and then we’ll do the same thing with Spain,” said Bridget Carleton after the victory over Korea. Twelve teams are competing in the group stage, with the top eight in the combined ranking advancing to the knockout round. Canada lost in the quarter-final in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Beach volleyball duo takes perfect record into round of 16

If the top Canadian duo in women’s beach volleyball looks unstoppable, that’s because it hasn’t dropped a match – or even a single set – at the Tokyo Olympics. Toronto’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., take a 3-0 record into the knockout stage Sunday when they face a lucky loser in the round of 16. Humana-Paredes and Pavan defeated teams from the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland at Shiokaze Park to reach the elimination round. Canada’s only beach volleyball medal dates back to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, when John Child and Mark Heese earned bronze.

New winner to be crowned in Bolt-less men’s 100 metres

For the first time since 2004, a runner other than Jamaica’s Usain Bolt will win gold in the men’s 100 metres. With Bolt retiring in 2017 – after winning the 100 in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics – it opens the door for sprinters such as Canada’s Andre De Grasse or Americans Trayvon Bromell and Ronnie Baker. The semi-finals and final of the men’s 100 are scheduled for Sunday, with runners having qualified via heats the day before. De Grasse, of Markham, Ont., became a household name when he won silver and two bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, going toe-to-toe with Bolt in the process.

Canadian sailor sets sights on medal in women’s laser radial

Sunday’s medal event of the women’s laser radial competition features a Canadian sailor who made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020. Toronto’s Sarah Douglas is competing in the medal round at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa after finishing fourth over all following the heats. The 27-year-old, who was born in Burlington, Ont., had a total score of 82 after 10 races. She finished fifth, fourth and second in her final three races to secure her spot in the medal round. A Canadian sailor has never won an Olympic gold medal. Canadians have won three silver and six bronze in the history of the Summer Games.

