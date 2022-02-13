Kripps trying to repeat as Olympic champion
Driver Justin Kripps and brakeman Alexander Kopacz won gold in the two-man bobsleigh in Pyeongchang four years ago. And while Kripps won’t have Kopacz with him this go around, he’ll still be looking to repeat in the event on Tuesday, this time with Cam Stones on the brakes.
Big Canadian medal hopes in snowboard big air
Both the men’s and women’s snowboard big air events go on Tuesday and a number of Canadians are expected to be in medal contention. On the women’s side, 2021 Winter X Games big air gold medallist Laurie Blouin is a strong contender, while in the men’s competition Mark McMorris, Darcy Sharpe, Max Parrot and 2018 Olympic gold medallist Sebastien Toutant all have good shots.
Canada pushing for the podium in team pursuit
The men’s and women’s speedskating team pursuit competitions play out on Tuesday and Canada should be pushing for medals in both. Led by double Beijing medallist Isabelle Weidemann, the women’s team appears strong having won a silver medal in the 2021 world championships. The men’s team also won a silver medal in the 2021 world championships and for Ted-Jan Bloemen, a medal in the team pursuit would be a nice end to what has been a disappointing time in Beijing.
Women’s figure skating competition begins
The women’s singles figure skating competition will begin Tuesday with the short program. Canada’s Madeline Schizas will be looking to build on the personal best scores she posted during the team competition and make an unexpected podium push. The status of 15-year-old Russian phenom Kamila Valieva, who became the first woman to land a quad jump at the Olympics during the team competition, is unknown at the moment. Valieva tested positive for a banned substance, putting in doubt both her eligibility to compete in the women’s individual competition and the gold medal she helped win for Russia in the team competition.
Men’s hockey qualification playoffs get going
Canada will look to qualify for playoffs in the men’s Olympic hockey tournament on Tuesday. Once again, the Canadians will face China after beating the host nation 5-0 on Sunday. This time, though, a spot in the quarterfinals is on the line. The winners of Tuesday’s four qualification games will join the U.S., Russian Olympic Committee, Finland and Sweden in the playoffs.