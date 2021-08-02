Five stories to watch on Tuesday

Open this photo in gallery Camryn Rogers competes in the qualification rounds of the women's hammer throw. The Associated Press

Rogers seeking first Canadian hammer throw medal in 109 years

Not since Duncan Gillis at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics has a Canadian medalled in hammer throw. Camryn Rogers of Richmond, B.C., is looking to end that 109-year drought when she competes in Tuesday’s hammer throw final. The 22-year-old, who recently won the NCAA championships and shattered the scholastic record, threw 73.97 metres on her very first throw in the qualification round. It was the fourth-best throw overall on the day. Medals are being awarded in five other athletics events on Tuesday: the women’s long jump, 800-metre and 200-metre, as well as the men’s pole vault and hurdles.

Ellie Black’s status in the balance ahead of beam final

Canada’s top gymnast Ellie Black is hoping to be healthy enough to compete in Tuesday’s women’s balance beam final in artistic gymnastics. The 25-year-old from Halifax was forced to withdraw from the all-around competition last week with a left ankle sprain. Black said she had hurt the same ankle during a beam training session in late June. “Hurting it here is difficult, it’s frustrating, it’s upsetting,” Black said last week. “But I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs, and this was just another one that I had to overcome.” It also remains unclear if top American gymnast Simone Biles, who is dealing with a mental-health issue, will compete in the balance beam final.

Upset victory puts Canadian beach volleyball duo in quarter-final

Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson are one victory away from competing for a medal in beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics. The Canadian duo faces Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in the quarter-final. Bansley of Waterdown, Ont., and Toronto’s Wilkerson stunned Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes of the United States 2-1 in the round of 16. The Americans had gone undefeated in the group stage while the Canadians had a 1-2 record. John Child and Mark Heese won Canada’s only Olympic beach volleyball medal at the Atlanta Games in 1996.

Golden pair of Simoneau and Holzner begin Tokyo journey

Artistic swimming gets underway at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre Tuesday. Twenty-two teams are competing in the duet technical routine. Returning Olympian Jacqueline Simoneau from St-Laurent, Que., and Calgary’s Claudia Holzner are representing Canada. Partners since 2017, Simoneau and Holzner won gold at the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series in Budapest and at the Super Final in Barcelona. They also won artistic swimming duet and team gold medals at the 2019 Pan Am Games. Simoneau did not medal in her Olympic debut in 2016.

Three in a row? Canadian women eyeing another medal in thrilling team pursuit

They did it in 2012 and 2016 – now the Canadian women’s cycling track team wants a third Olympic medal in the team pursuit. Track team pursuit is a four-kilometre race between two countries, with all riders racing at the same time. The goal is to beat the other team’s overall time. Winners of bronze in London and Rio, the Canadian women are looking to medal for the third consecutive Games. Returning Olympian Jasmin Duehring was part of the teams that won bronze in 2012 and 2016; Georgia Simmerling and Allison Beveridge were there in 2016; Ariane Bonhomme and Annie Foreman-Mackey are making their Olympic debuts.

