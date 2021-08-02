 Skip to main content
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Five stories to watch on Wednesday

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
Brooke Henderson of Canada tees off on the 13th hole during day two of the The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 23, 2021 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

STUART FRANKLIN/Getty Images

Damian Warner and the decathletes start with a sprint

The world’s most well-rounded athletes start their quest for decathlon gold with a 100-metre sprint at the Tokyo Olympics. The next two days will see them compete in an impressive variety of events that will test their explosiveness and their endurance. Wednesday’s other events include the long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 metres. Damian Warner of London, Ont., enters the events as the world’s top-ranked decathlete and is a strong contender for a gold medal.

Fresh off Canadian record, Lalonde seeks steeplechase medal

Canadian Geneviève Lalonde is one of 16 athletes competing in the 3,000-metre steeplechase final. The 29-year-old from Moncton, N.B., reclaimed her Canadian record in the event when she completed her qualifying heat in 9 minutes 22.64 seconds. Canada’s only steeplechase medal was also the country’s second ever medal at an Olympic Games: a gold won by George Orton in Paris in 1900. Also on the track Wednesday, sisters Gabriela Debues-Stafford and Lucia Stafford are competing in separate semi-finals in the women’s 1,500 metres.

Fore! Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp tee off in women’s golf

The opening round of women’s golf competition gets under way at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., and Hamilton’s Alena Sharp will be part of the field for the second straight Olympics. Henderson finished seventh at the 2016 Rio Games while Sharp ended up 30th. Henderson enters the tournament as the seventh-ranked women’s golfer in the world. Most of the top-ranked golfers on the LPGA Tour are in Tokyo, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States.

“LVL” looks to add an Olympic medal to her impressive trophy case

Women’s sprint canoe makes its Olympic debut with the single 200-metre heats and semi-finals. Canadian canoeist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, also known as “LVL,” is competing in the event as she looks to add to her already burgeoning trophy case. The 29-year-old from Trois-Rivieres, Que., has 11 world championship gold medals, as well as a gold from the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

Alannah Yip’s attempt to climb to the podium begins

Alannah Yip of North Vancouver, B.C., will be among the contestants when women’s sport climbing competition kicks off at the Aomi Urban Sports Park, near the athlete’s village in Tokyo. The 27-year-old engineer qualified for the Games by winning the Pan Am Continental Championship last year. Sport climbing is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

The Canadian Press

