Five takeaways from Friday at the Games

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Penny Oleksiak reacts following the women's 100m freestyle final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 30, 2021. Oleksiak just missed the podium.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

BLAZE-Y EIGHTS

There were thunderclouds in the sky above the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the women’s eight rowing final. The Canadian crew took it as a sign that Kathleen Heddle, the legendary rower who died earlier this year, was watching over them. “It was just a reminder that Kathleen was with us,” Susanne Grainger said after the Canadians led from start to finish to take gold in the event for the first time since 1992 – with a team that included Heddle. “We had a moment as a boat to remember her and make sure we brought the amazing grace and grit she rowed with into our race,” Grainger said.

OLEKSIAK LAID BACK AFTER SETBACK

Penny Oleksiak will have to wait a few more days for another shot at becoming Canada’s most decorated Olympian, but the 21-year-old from Toronto appears to be in no hurry. “I have six Olympic medals. There’s only three people in Canada that can say that,” Oleksiak said after missing the podium in the women’s 100-metre freestyle – an event she won five years ago in Rio. Her half-dozen career medals are the most of any summer Olympian in Canadian history, and put her in a tie with Cindy Klassen (speedskating) and Clara Hughes (speedskating and cycling) for the most all-time. Oleksiak will be in the pool again on Sunday when she’s expected to swim the freestyle leg of the medley relay.

CANADIAN UPS AND DOWNS

In track and field, Canada will have two runners in the men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase final after solid runs in the heats by Matt Hughes and John Gay. But there was heartbreak for Melissa Bishop-Nriagu as the world silver medallist and Canadian record-holder finished fourth in her heat of the women’s 800 metres and didn’t advance. Canadian divers Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s three-metre springboard event after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in Friday’s preliminary round. In sailing, Canada’s Sarah Douglas qualified for the medal race in the women’s laser radial classification. Douglas finished second in the 10th and final preliminary race to qualify fourth for Sunday’s final.

UNLUCKY SEVENS

After a bronze medal performance in their sport’s Olympic debut at the Rio Games in 2016, Canada’s women’s rugby sevens squad went into Tokyo with the aim of reaching the podium again. Those hopes were dashed on Friday, as the Canadians missed out on the quarter-final round after finishing group play a disappointing 1-2 and failing to advance on a tiebreaker. Canada got some level of redemption in the placing games that began later Friday, defeating Brazil 45-0.

DJOKOVIC MISSES GOLDEN SLAM

“He won 20 Grand Slams. So you can’t have everything.”

– Tennis player Alexander Zverev of Germany, after knocking off tournament favourite Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles competition.

Report an error
