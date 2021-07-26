 Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympics

Five takeaways from Monday at the Games

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
Maggie MacNeil competes in the 100m butterfly heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan on July 24, 2021.

KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters

MOMENTOUS MEMENTO

Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil became Canada’s first gold medalist at the Games, as well as the country’s first multimedalist in Tokyo, when she roared to victory in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke. How does she plan to remember the occasion? With a little bit of ink. She said she plans to get an Olympic rings tattoo when she returns to Canada, even if her mother might not be thrilled about it. “She’s not a fan of it, but as a physician she’s e-mailed every doctor to find out the cleanest spots in London,” Mac Neil said. “You can bet I’ll be getting one when I go home.”

POOL PRODIGY

Fourteen-year-old Summer McIntosh is making an impression on her decorated teammates. The Toronto native finished just shy of the podium Monday with a fourth-place finish in the women’s 400-metre freestyle, and then qualified out of the heats for Tuesday’s semi-finals of the women’s 200-metre freestyle. Standing in the media interview room watching McIntosh race on television, Mac Neil urged on her athletes’ village roommate with repeated “Go Summs.” “Summer’s so cute,” Mac Neil said. “I hope she does the best that she can and I’m really excited to watch her swim.”

MIXED EMOTIONS

Jessica Klimkait made history Monday when she became the first Canadian to reach the Olympic podium in women’s judo. While the bronze medal she earned isn’t the medal colour the reigning world champion wanted, she says in time she will appreciate the result. “Right now I’m going to be emotional about missing that gold medal,” said the 24-year-old from Whitby, Ont. “But I think looking back I’m going to be proud of myself because I know the last two or three years mentally and physically have been extremely hard.”

OFF TARGET

Canada’s women’s basketball team had its moments in their Olympic opener against Serbia. The Canadians forced their opponents into 28 turnovers and were on the glass with nine offensive rebounds. But that wasn’t enough to overcome poor shooting in a 72-68 loss. Canada shot just 38 per cent from the floor, including a disappointing 21 per cent from behind the three-point line.

ALL ABOUT THE JOURNEY

Montreal skateboarder Annie Guglia’s time in Tokyo amounted to little more than a couple of days, but the journey was worth it. Guglia learned she’d become an Olympian only after landing in Tokyo on Saturday as an alternate. She finished 19th out of 20 in the women’s street event, but she said the experience was well worth it. “Just to be here and to become the first Canadian Olympian in skateboard [in the women’s event], I can’t ask for better.”

