 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tokyo Olympics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Five takeaways from Sunday at the Games

tokyo
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Kayla Sanchez, Margaret Mac Neil, Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak celebrate a silver medal in the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on July 25, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

PENNY POWER

Canada’s women swimmers proved to be a revelation at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning six medals and arguably becoming Canada’s face of the Games. They continued in Tokyo where they left off in Rio, winning a silver in the women’s 4x100 freestyle relay. They won bronze in the event in Rio, and both times Penny Oleksiak powered Canada to victory on the anchor leg. Oleksiak now has five Summer Games medals, tying her with rower Lesley Thompson-Willie and runner Phil Edwards for most by a Canadian athlete.

SYNCHRO STARS

Quebec divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu overcame a shaky start to win a silver medal in the women’s three-metre synchronized springboard. For Abel, it was justification for having dedicated five years to get back on the podium after she was disillusioned by two fourth-place finishes at the 2016 Rio Games. Abel now has two Olympic medals to her name. She won bronze in the three-metre synchro with former partner Émilie Heymans at the 2012 London Games.

COURT ANTICS

Félix Auger-Aliassime’s run in the men’s singles tennis competition might have been short lived, but at least it was interesting. Auger-Aliassime was originally slated to face Andy Murray in first-round action before the veteran Scot pulled out owing to a right quadriceps injury. Enter Australian Max Purcell, who was not originally scheduled to participate at the men’s singles tournament. What looked like a mismatch on paper turned into anything but. Purcell, ranked 190th in the world, was incredibly sharp in a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over the 20-year-old Canadian, who is ranked 15th in the world.

Story continues below advertisement

POSITIVE TESTS

Positive COVID-19 tests have knocked star golfers Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau out of the Olympic tournament. This is the second positive test for Spain’s Rahm in fewer than two months. He was holding a six-shot lead after three rounds at the Memorial in early June when he was informed, as he was coming off the course, that he had tested positive and would have to withdraw. He came back two weeks later to win the U.S. Open and vault to No. 1 in the world.

SMILE!

Athletes will once again be able to show off their beaming faces when they receive their Olympic medals. Only for a moment, though. Olympic medalists can now remove their masks – briefly – on the podium after the International Olympic Committee relaxed its health rules. The IOC says this acknowledges “a unique moment in their sporting career.” The Tokyo Games are being held amid tight health and safety rules as the Japanese capital deals with a state of emergency around the spread of COVID-19.

Sign up for The Globe’s Olympic newsletter and follow all of the news, features and opinion in the leadup to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies