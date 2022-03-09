Canada's Tyler McGregor controls the puck during the Winter Paralympic Games match between Canada and South Korea at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on March 8.WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images

Months after Tyler McGregor had surgery to repair a broken left leg, a tennis-ball-sized lump appeared on the site of the fracture. An emergency biopsy the next day revealed that he had a type of bone cancer called spindle cell sarcoma.

He was 16 and underwent eight months of chemotherapy. He thought he was clear of the disease when his orthopedic oncologist delivered horrific news. In moments, the trajectory of his life changed.

“He told me, ‘If we are going to save your life we have to amputate your leg,’” says McGregor, now 27 and the captain of Canada’s para hockey team. “It hit me like a truck. I remember looking at my parents and crying. Hockey was kind of my identity.”

Tyler McGregor named captain of Canada’s Para hockey team for upcoming Paralympics

He grew up in Forest, a small town near Sarnia in southwestern Ontario, and played at the highest level in all of his age groups. He hoped to be drafted by a team in the OHL in 2010, instead his left leg was amputated on the first day of the draft.

“Since the first time I picked up a stick when I was 18 months old, hockey had been my passion,” McGregor says. “In the darkest moment of my life it became a guiding light.”

After having the operation, he knew he wanted to remain in the sport in some capacity. He first tried to play for a standing amputee team but when he found he could not keep up he switched to para hockey, in which players with a lower-body impairment use a two-bladed sledge to manoeuvre on the ice. A decade later he is regarded as one of para hockey’s biggest stars.

Along with endorsement deals with Canadian Tire and Panasonic he was featured in a commercial for Gatorade Canada last month along with Team Canada women’s hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin and former men’s captain Sidney Crosby. The theme of the campaign is “greatness” and McGregor certainly fits.

He was the youngest member of Canada’s national team that won a gold medal at the 2013 world championship, had three assists when it earned a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics, scored twice 13 seconds part in the final at the 2017 worlds when Canada beat the United States, and had eight goals and five assists in five games when the Canadians earned a silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

On Tuesday, he scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-0 victory over South Korea that helped Canada advance to the semi-final round. The Canadians will play South Korea again on Thursday at 11:05 p.m. Eastern time.

He would love to win a gold medal but, as with other Paralympians, has more perspective on life.

In February of last year he raised more than $30,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation by skating 25 kilometres in his para hockey sledge on a skating loop in Ontario’s Blue Mountains. He also became a spokesman for Citibank’s #StareAtGreatness campaign along with fellow Paralympians. The goal is to change the perception of athletes with disabilities.

“It is okay to stare and ask questions if it builds a stronger relationship with the disabled community,” McGregor says. “We are willing to share our personal stories and it is an honour and a pleasure to be part of.”

He thinks back to 2009 when he was preparing for his last year of minor-midget triple-A hockey. He ran hills for weeks as he trained and began to feel sharp pain in his left leg that he mistook for shin splints.

A short time later, in his opening game of the season, he collided with another player and suffered the fracture.

“I knew right away,” McGregor says. “I tried to crawl to the bench.”

He had a titanium rod and six screws inserted in his leg and seemed like he was well on his way.

“I was walking within three to four weeks, back on skates within six to eight and recovering as you would want,” he says.

He had begun to practise again when the lump appeared.

“All of a sudden, I was laying in a hospital bed,” McGregor says.