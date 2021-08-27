For Paralympians age is not an important number

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Paralympian Winona Hartvikson riding Onyx during arena familiarization at the equestrian park, Setagaya City, in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 25, 2021 Jon Stroud/Equestrian Canada

Sylvie Morel is a wheelchair fencer and, just shy of 65, is Canada’s eldest Paralympian. Winona Hartvikson rides dressage and at 62 is the oldest Canadian to make a debut at the Tokyo Games. The youngest Canadian competitor is a wet-behind-the-ears swimmer named Nicholas Bennett. He is just 17.

Age has never been a barrier for Paralympians. And neither Morel nor Hartvikson is inclined to cede an inch to youth.

“I don’t know how people see me,” says Hartvikson, who is from Langley, B.C. “I never think about age. It depends more on your mindset, how you feel and how competent you are.”

Both Morel and Hartvikson hope to improve on their initial performances as the Games, which began this past Tuesday, continue.

Hartvikson finished ninth in a field of 18 on Friday in her individual test aboard Onyx, her beloved 18-year-old German gelding. The team competition starts on Saturday and the individual freestyle event is Sunday. Morel lost all five matches in the sabre division on Wednesday and is yet to compete in foil and épée.

“I didn’t do as good as I wanted,” Morel says. “I was disappointed in myself, but I am not a sore loser.”

This is Morel’s third trip to the Paralympics and it was complicated by COVID-19.

For more than a year, she trained in the basement of her home in Pincourt, Que., a little less than an hour southwest of Montreal. Her husband, who is wary of sharp objects, relinquished some space to her in his workshop.

“It was a compromise,” Morel says cheerfully from Japan. “A good concession on his part.”

She kept fit with a medicine ball, elastic bands and weights. She practised by repeatedly skewering a mannequin that she dressed up in full fencing gear. She calls her Minerva, after the Roman goddess of war.

“I broke three foils, two sabres and one épée,” Morel says, referring to the duelling swords she employs. “It cost me a lot. Maybe I get too enthusiastic sometimes.”

Open this photo in gallery Sylvie Morel is currently on her third trip to the Paralympics. Matthew Murnaghan/The Globe and Mail

In 1993, she was on her way to work on a motorbike when she was struck by a car. She woke up in the hospital the next day minus one leg.

“It could have been much worse,” Morel says. “I know it is not the worst thing that could happen in life.”

She learned to play basketball from a wheelchair, and three years later a flyer posted in the gym caught her eye one night. It said, “If you have the soul of a musketeer, give us a call.”

She does, and she did. Four decades later she is the most senior member of Canada’s 128-person contingent. She is good-natured and pokes fun at herself.

“There are a couple of other oldies, but I just found out yesterday that I am the oldest on the team, and the oldest among all of the fencers here,” Morel says. “Oh my God!”

She dialed the number on the flyer and took her first wheelchair fencing lesson from instructor Franz Paquin. When she called the first time, Morel was worried there might not be enough room for her in the class.

“Don’t worry,” Paquin told her. “You are the only one who applied.”

A year later, Morel travelled to Atlanta for her first international competition. She won a silver medal.

“That’s the sport,” she said at the time. “I’m keeping it.”

She has been part of the Paralympic movement since 1998, and in 2000 in Sydney became the first Canadian to appear in wheelchair fencing at the Paralympic Games. She finished 11th in foil and 10th in épée. In London in 2012, she was 12th in épée.

She barely missed the 2016 Games, and arrived in Tokyo on Aug. 19. She has come a long way since she picked up a sword for the first time.

“I asked my coach, ‘Who the hell am I going to fence with?’” Morel says. “I was the only one in a wheelchair in Canada doing it. She told me not to worry, that it takes years of training and practice to master it.”

Open this photo in gallery Morel has been part of the Paralympic movement since 1998, and in 2000 in Sydney became the first Canadian to appear in wheelchair fencing at the Paralympic Games. Matthew Murnaghan/The Globe and Mail

Born in the Midwest United States, Hartvikson rode ponies on her uncle’s farm as a young girl. She was 10 when her parents moved to British Columbia and her long campaign to get a horse of her own was finally successful.

“They agreed to buy me one after eight or nine years of begging,” Hartvikson says. “I rode that thing everywhere.”

Hartvikson took time off to get an education and established a career as a hospital administrator. She was 32 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after she began to have symptoms.

“A neurologist in one of my own departments did a clinical evaluation, and said, ‘I’m 99.9-per-cent sure you have MS,’” Hartvikson says.

After it was confirmed, she barely missed a beat.

“I didn’t worry about it,” she says. “I just got on with my life.”

After work, she would go with her husband to a riding club.

“It was very soothing,” Hartvikson says. “Riding is good for the mind and the body. You need to stay fit and focused. I find that it grounds me. It has always be an escape for me.”

For 30 years now, she has immersed herself in dressage as a rider, coach and judge. She only became interested in it as a Paralympic sport in 2017.

“I wanted to wait until I was so disabled that it became really visible,” Hartvikson says. “I just didn’t want to see myself that way. I had to get over it, and see the opportunities in para dressage.”

In 2018, she helped Canada to an eighth-place finish at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina. She had the group’s best score and finished 10th in the individual event. It led to her being selected Canada’s Para dressage high-performance athlete of the year.

Now she is tackling Tokyo with Onyx, a 1,240-pound black Hanoverian with a shiny coat and a small white stripe down the middle of his nose. To get him to the Paralympics, Hartvikson had him taken by trailer to Seattle, and then flown there to Miami, from Miami to Germany, and Germany to Japan.

“You worry the entire time,” she says. “It is a huge relief when they get there.”

Onyx arrived happy and healthy and took to his surroundings immediately. His groom, Courtney Palleson, coaxed him out of his stable with a pocketful of carrots and Onyx sniffed the ground to find where other horses were rolling.

“He comes in looking like a muddy mess and then gets a bath and is happy,” Hartvikson says. “He is just been in his element. He acts like he is on a spa holiday.”

Hartvikson found Onyx and purchased him in 2019. She jokes that between them, they are 80 years old.

“He is really smart and sensitive and we get along great,” Hartvikson says. “When I rode him for the first time, I felt a real connection. When I get on him, the whole world goes away.”

She is excited to be at her first Paralympics.

“For me, it just feels like an incredible opportunity to do my sport at the best of my ability at a time in the world where you wouldn’t think it was possible,” she says.

As for Montreal’s youthful Bennett, he finished sixth in the S14 men’s 200-metre freestyle final on Friday but has yet to compete in the SB14 men’s 100-metre breaststroke, and the SM14 men’s 200-metre individual medley. He’s not about to concede an inch to age, either.

