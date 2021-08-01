 Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympics

Genevieve Lalonde reclaims Canadian steeplechase record, moves onto Tokyo Olympic finals

Tokyo
The Canadian Press
Runners compete in a heat of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Genevieve Lalonde has reclaimed her Canadian record in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Olympic final.

The 29-year-old from Moncton, N.B., ran nine minutes 22.64 seconds in sizzling 39 C heat at Olympic Stadium, the eighth fastest time in Sunday morning’s heats.

She reclaimed the record by beating the 9:27.54 posted last month by Regan Yee.

Yee, from South Hazelton, B.C., ran 9:41.14 and didn’t move on. She broke Lalonde’s previous record on June 29, the last possible day to qualify for the Olympics.

Alycia Butterworth of Parksville, B.C., ran 9:34.25 and also didn’t advance.

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain had the fastest time of the morning (9:10.80).

Canadian Camryn Rogers clinched a spot in the women’s hammer throw final. The 22-year-old from Richmond, B.C., who recently won the NCAA championships and shattered the scholastic record, threw 73.97 metres, the fourth-best throw on the day.

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland threw 76.99 to lead the field.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

